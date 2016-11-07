Deadline nears for cancer doctor's victims to apply for aid

A judge has set a Nov. 14 deadline for victims to seek compensation in the case of a Detroit-area cancer doctor who put hundreds of patients through needless treatments.
The federal government seized roughly $12 million from Farid Fata (Fah-REED' FAH'-tah). Anyone who was a patient between 2005 and 2013 can file a claim for out-of-pocket expenses, such as co-payments and deductibles.
This is also an opportunity for families to seek a portion of funeral expenses for patients who died. A claim form and more information can be found at www.fataclaims.com .
In 2014, Fata pleaded guilty to fraud, money laundering and conspiracy. The government identified 553 victims, along with insurance companies.
Fata is serving a 45-year prison sentence.
