Faith & Values Calendar | Temple concert, anniversary celebration, day of prayer

Temple concert
A celebration concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave. The event marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel and features local cellist Thomas Loewenheim and baritone Gabriel Loewenheim, soprano Ronit Widmann-Levy, pianist Efrat Levy and the temple’s own Rabbi Rick Winer on guitar. Tickets cost $25 for preferred seating, $15 for general admission and $5 for students.
Details: 559-432-3600.
Celebrate Recovery
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, www.clovishills.com, free, dinner $3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 24.
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. April 26.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. April 26.
Men and Women’s Ministry
Fresno Worship Center, 4881 E. University Ave., Fresno, https://allevents.in/fresno/men-and-womens-ministry/368043023670980#, 10 a.m.-noon April 28.
Women of Purpose simulcast with Priscilla Shirer
Saints Community Church of God in Christ, 3740 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno, www.saintscommunity.org, www.facebook.com/events/143662269645826, $20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28.
60th anniversary celebration
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5140 N. Fruit Ave., 559-225-2092, worship service: 10:30 a.m. April 29; followed by a gala luncheon at Pardini’s. Tickets for the luncheon cost $20, children ages 11 and younger are free.
Community Prayer Night
Crosspoint Church, 2518 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1782634532045330, 5-6 p.m. April 29.
Jordan Feliz
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1622965, $15-$40, 7 p.m. April 29.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. April 30.
National Day of Prayer
New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-298-0688, 9-10 a.m. May 3.
Fresno State, Kremen School of Education, 5005 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/2073086069627443, 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 3.
With speaker Alan Autry, Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford, www.kingsprayerforce.org, kingsprayerforce@hotmail.com, lunch: 11:30 a.m. May 3, $12-$15; program: noon-1 p.m. May 3, free.
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Newman Catholic Church, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. May 3.
Great Western Fan Festival
Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, 800-965-9324, www.itickets.com/events/379001, 6 p.m. May 3, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. May 4-5.
Festival of Colors Holi 2018
Fresno City College, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 408-573-7307, www.neteffectmedia.com/event, $8-$10, noon-4 p.m. May 5.
Men of Legacy Conference
Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.mmmfresno.com, 8:45 a.m. May 5.
Southern gospel concert
First Baptist Church of Dinuba, 600 E. Nebraska Ave., Dinuba, 559-643-0676, free-will offering, 6 p.m. May 27.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. April 24.
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. April 30.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. April 30.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. April 29.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. April 25.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through April 30.
