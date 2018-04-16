Faith & Values Calendar | April 17-May 27 including Day of Prayer events

Celebrate Recovery
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, www.clovishills.com, free, dinner $3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 17.
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. April 19.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. April 19.
Shine, a night for women
New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-298-0688, www.facebook.com/events/2108357362524749, free, 6:30 p.m. April 18.
The Chordsmen
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-908-4923, 6 p.m. April 20.
The Art of Marriage Seminar
LifeBridge Community Church, 5125 N. Gates Ave., Fresno, 559-706-7904, www.facebook.com/events/229272504285768, $60 per couple, 6-9 p.m. April 20 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21.
Sacred Marriage Conference
NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave., Fresno, register.northpointe.org/Registration?RegistrationInstanceId=135, $25, 7-9:30 p.m. April 20 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 21.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. April 23.
Taize prayer
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5770 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/354574505059033, 7:30-8:30 p.m. April 23.
Men and Women’s Ministry
Fresno Worship Center, 4881 E. University Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/368043023670980, 10 a.m.-noon April 28.
Women of Purpose simulcast with Priscilla Shirer
Saints Community Church of God in Christ, 3740 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno, www.saintscommunity.org, www.facebook.com/events/143662269645826, $20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28.
60th anniversary celebration
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5140 N. Fruit Ave., 559-225-2092, worship service: 10:30 a.m. April 29; followed by a gala luncheon at Pardini’s. Tickets for the luncheon cost $20, children ages 11 and younger are free.
Jordan Feliz
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1622965, $15-$40, 7 p.m. April 29.
National Day of Prayer
New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-298-0688, 9-10 a.m. May 3.
With speaker Alan Autry, Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford, www.kingsprayerforce.org, kingsprayerforce@hotmail.com, lunch: 11:30 a.m. May 3, $12-$15; program: noon-1 p.m. May 3, free.
Southern gospel concert
First Baptist Church of Dinuba, 600 E. Nebraska Ave., Dinuba, 559-643-0676, free-will offering, 6 p.m. May 27.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. April 17.
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. April 23.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. April 23.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. April 22.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. April 18.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through April 30.
