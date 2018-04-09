Faith & Values Calendar | Church anniversary, gospel concert, Crowder

Church celebrates 60 years
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will celebrate its 60th anniversary April 29 at 5140 N. Fruit Ave. The event kicks off with a celebratory worship service at 10:30 a.m. and will include a procession of former pastors, charter members and representatives for the architects and contractors of the church.
A gala luncheon at Pardini’s will immediately follow the service where retired architect L. Gene Zellmer, who designed the church, will speak. Tickets for the luncheon cost $20, children ages 11 and younger are free.
Details: 559-225-2092.
Southern gospel concert
The First Baptist Church of Dinuba will hold a Southern gospel concert at 6 p.m. May 26 at 600 E. Nebraska Ave. The concert features Keepers of the Faith Ministry, a nationally known quartet from the state of Washington. Admission is free but a free-will offering will be taken.
Details: 559-643-0676.
Celebrate Recovery
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, www.clovishills.com, free, dinner $3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 10.
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. April 12.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. April 12.
Oscar Lacy Bible Conference
The Protestant Reformation, the African-American Religious Experience, and the 21st century church, Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, 559-237-1444, April 13-14.
Women’s Retreat
Koinonia Church, 12536 Hanford Armona Road, Hanford, www.facebook.com/events/577960172537492, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13-15.
Crowder
Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, tickets.warnors.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=306, $25-$80, 7 p.m. April 14.
Jewish Film Series
“Live and Become,” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, $8, 7:15 p.m. April 14.
Christian Business Men’s Connection golf classic
Fort Washington Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, cbmcfresno.com/event/cbmc-and-lanna-coffee-golf-classic, $225, 10 a.m. April 16.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. April 16.
The Chordsmen
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-908-4923, 6 p.m. April 20.
The Art of Marriage Seminar
LifeBridge Community Church, 5125 N. Gates Ave., Fresno, 559-706-7904, www.facebook.com/events/229272504285768, $60 per couple, 6-9 p.m. April 20 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21.
Sacred Marriage Conference
NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave., Fresno, register.northpointe.org/Registration?RegistrationInstanceId=135, $25, 7-9:30 p.m. April 20 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 21.
National Day of Prayer
New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-298-0688, 9-10 a.m. May 3.
With speaker Alan Autry, Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford, www.kingsprayerforce.org, kingsprayerforce@hotmail.com, lunch: 11:30 a.m. May 3, $12-$15; program: noon-1 p.m. May 3, free.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. April 10.
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. April 16.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. April 16.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. April 15.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. April 11.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through April 30.
The Faith & Values Calendar is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”
Comments