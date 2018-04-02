Faith & Values Calendar | Passover Seder, Outcry Tour, marriage seminars, Crowder

Passover Seder Dinner
Bet Shalom, 101 W. Clinton Ave., Fresno, betshalomfresno.org/?page_id=2060, www.facebook.com/events/715815992141529, $40, $20 ages 6-11, 6:30 p.m. April 3.
Celebrate Recovery
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, www.clovishills.com, free, dinner $3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 3.
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. April 5.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. April 5.
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Newman Catholic Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. April 5.
Ikebana Flower Show and Boutique
Palm Methodist Church, Tulare and P streets, Dinuba, 559-591-0746, $5, 2-4:30 p.m. April 7.
Outcry Tour featuring Elevation Worship
Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.premierproductions.com/tour/outcry-tour-2018/fresno-ca,, 7 p.m. April 7 $24.95-$99.95.
Financial Peace University
Fresno First Baptist Church, 1400 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/158231234841920, www.fpucentral.com/classes/1062872/registration, 6 p.m. April 8.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. April 9.
Survival Skills for Empaths
New Thought Community Church, 2060 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1428343017276571, 6:30-8 p.m. April 9.
Oscar Lacy Bible Conference
The Protestant Reformation, the African-American Religious Experience, and the 21st century church, Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, 559-237-1444, April 13-14.
Women’s Retreat
Koinonia Church, 12536 Hanford Armona Road, Hanford, www.facebook.com/events/577960172537492, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13-15.
Crowder
Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, tickets.warnors.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=306, $25-$80, 7 p.m. April 14.
Jewish Film Series
“Live and Become,” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, $8, 7:15 p.m. April 14.
The Chordsmen
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-908-4923, 6 p.m. April 20.
The Art of Marriage Seminar
LifeBridge Community Church, 5125 N. Gates Ave., Fresno, 559-706-7904, www.facebook.com/events/229272504285768, $60 per couple, 6-9 p.m. April 20 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21.
Sacred Marriage Conference
NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave., Fresno, register.northpointe.org/Registration?RegistrationInstanceId=135, $25, 7-9:30 p.m. April 20 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 21.
National Day of Prayer
New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-298-0688, 9-10 a.m. May 3.
With speaker Alan Autry, Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford, www.kingsprayerforce.org, kingsprayerforce@hotmail.com, lunch: 11:30 a.m. May 3 $12-$15; program: noon-1 p.m. May 3, free.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. April 3.
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. April 9.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. April 9.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. April 8.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. April 4.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through April 30.
