Thousands gather for Sikh festival in Livingston to celebrate unity

More than 20,000 people from across the state and country gathered in Livingston for the Hola Mohalla Sikh Festival on Sunday March 25, 2018. Festival goers celebrated Sikhism, the world's fifth-largest religion, which promotes compassion and unity.
Monica Velez
Giving Syrian refugees support

Wasan Abu-Baker, a staff member with Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, herself an immigrant years ago from Palestine, talks about giving needed support to recent Syrian refugees, such as Iman Akroum.

Hanukkah celebrated at Temple Beth Israel

Congregants lit menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, at Temple Beth Israel in northwest Fresno on Friday. The candelabras are lit during the eight-day holiday, which celebrates the Maccabees’ victory over the Syrians