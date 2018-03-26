Faith & Values Calendar | Recovery, Living Last Supper, National Day of Prayer

Celebrate Recovery
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. March 29.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. March 29.
Living Last Supper
Memorial United Methodist Church, 1726 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, 559-299-4615, mem-umc.org, call office to reserve free tickets, 7-8 p.m. March 29-30 and 2-3 p.m. March 31.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. April 2.
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Newman Catholic Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. April 5.
Ikebana Flower Show and Boutique
Palm Methodist Church, Tulare and P streets, Dinuba, 559-591-0746, $5, 2-4:30 p.m. April 7.
Oscar Lacy Bible Conference
The Protestant Reformation, the African-American Religious Experience, and the 21st century church, Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, 559-237-1444, April 13-14.
Jewish Film Series
“Live and Become,” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, $8, 7:15 p.m. April 14.
The Chordsmen
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-908-4923, 6 p.m. April 20.
National Day of Prayer
New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-298-0688, 9-10 a.m. May 3.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. March 27.
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. April 2.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. April 2.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. April 1.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. March 28.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through April 30.
