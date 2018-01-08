Faith & Values Calendar | Celebrating founders, workshops, film

Celebrating church founders
Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church will celebrate 117 years of worship during the Founders’ Day Celebration at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave. Church architect Richard Manoogian will be honored for the design of the church campus, and Victor Davis Hanson will speak on Armenian immigration to the central San Joaquin Valley in the late 1800s. Tickets cost $75.
Details: 559-229-2915, www.pilgrimchurch.com/founders-day-2018.
Interfaith workshops
The Interfaith Scholar Weekend will be held Jan. 19-21 at three Fresno locations: the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, Temple Beth Israel and St. James Episcopal Church. Dr. Christiana Zenner Peppard is the featured speaker and will discuss “Just Sustainability: Religion, Pluralism and Care for Our Common Home.” Registration for the Saturday lectures are $45-$50 or $55 at the door.
Details: 559-435-2690, www.interfaithscholar.org.
Celebrate Recovery
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. Jan. 11.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 11.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
Jewish Film Series
“Closed Season,” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, $8, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 20.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 9.
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Jan. 15.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 10.
