Religion

Faith & Values Calendar | Workshops, Bible study, service of remembrance

December 25, 2017 01:11 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Interfaith workshops

The Interfaith Scholar Weekend will be held Jan. 19-21 at three Fresno locations: the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, Temple Beth Israel and St. James Episcopal Church. Dr. Christiana Zenner Peppard is the featured speaker and will discuss “Just Sustainability: Religion, Pluralism and Care for Our Common Home.” Registration for the Saturday lectures are $45-$50 or $55 at the door.

Details: 559-435-2690, www.interfaithscholar.org.

Empowerment Bible Study

Born Again New Life Ministries, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-417-5723, www.bornagainnewlifeministries.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 26.

Celebrate Recovery

Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 28.

Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 28.

Service of Remembrance and Hope

Christ the Healer Chapel at Saint Agnes Medical Center, 1303 E. Herndon Ave., Fresno, free, 7 p.m. Jan. 3.

Fresno Catholic Singles

St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4.

Jewish Film Series

“Closed Season,” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, $8, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 20.

Griefshare

Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 26.

Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 27.

The Faith & Values Calendar is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”

