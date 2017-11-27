Faith & Values Calendar | Beer and Carols, craft fair, concert

Beer and Carols
Woven Community will hold the fourth annual “Beer and Carols” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Tree of Life Cafe, 2139 Kern St. The free, family-friendly event aims to slow down the hustle and bustle during the holiday season. The event includes carol singing around the piano and kids activities. Woven Community’s congregation meets Sunday evenings at Westminster Church.
Details: 559-917-8482.
Empowerment Bible Study
Born Again New Life Ministries, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-417-5723, www.bornagainnewlifeministries.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 28.
Celebrate Recovery
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 30.
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Jewish Film Series
“Bride Flight,” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, $8, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 2.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Craft and Vendor Fair
Gateway Community Church, 353 E. Donna Drive, Merced, 209-723-4983, www.facebook.com/CalvaryBCVendorFair, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9.
Women’s Rights are Human Rights, with speaker Amanda Renteria
Fresno State, North Gym 118, 5241 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2212, 559-270-7041, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9.
CBMC and CBWC Christmas Luncheon
Cornerstone Conference Center, 1525 Fulton St., Fresno, info@cbmcfresno.com, cbmcfresno.com/event/cbmccbwc-christmas-luncheon-2017, $20, noon-1:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
Concert
Wilbur Daniels & the Chordsmen, Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., 559-225-2351, 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
Living the Questions: The Jesus Fatwah, Week 3 – Islam in America
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 9 a.m. Dec. 17.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 28.
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Dec. 4.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 29.
The Faith & Values Calendar is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”
