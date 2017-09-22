Faith & Values Calendar | Recovery summit, Baha’i celebration and more

Recovery Summit
The 2nd annual Recovery Summit will be held 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 at New Harvest Church, 698 N. Minnewawa Ave. in Clovis. The event promotes addiction resources and support available in Fresno and Clovis with powerful messages of recovery from local community leaders. The event is open to anyone in recovery, a family member or loved one of someone in recovery, interested in learning more about recovery, or involved or passionate about helping people in recovery.
Details: 559-579-1551, recoverysummit.weebly.com.
Baha’i celebration
A celebration commemorating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha’u’llah, the founder of the Baha’i faith, will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at Fresno State’s Satellite Student Union, 2485 E. San Ramon Ave. The theme for the event is “Unity in Diversity” and there is no cost to attend. The Baha’i faith expresses the oneness of humanity by seeking to eliminate racial prejudice and advance the equality of women and men in all its diversity.
Details: 559-790-6752.
Christian Business Men’s Connection meeting: Prominent issues men and women face today
Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-225-5095, cbmcfresno.com, $20, noon Sept. 26.
Empowerment Bible Study
Born Again New Life Ministries, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-417-5723, www.bornagainnewlifeministries.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 26.
Lecture
“The Covenants of the Prophet and the Subject of Succession,” The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-297-9535, 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
Workshop
“Transformed,” New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-298-0688, www.newcov.com, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 27.
Celebrate Recovery
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 28.
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
Oktoberfest
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5140 N. Fruit Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2092 or 559-449-0219, $25, 6 p.m. Sept. 30.
Muharram
The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-297-9535, 7 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 1.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Newman Catholic Church, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Jewish Film Series
“Denial,” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, $8, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 7.
Fashion show luncheon
Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-284-8478, $50, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14.
Concert
Wilbur Daniels & the Chordsmen, Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, 6 p.m. Oct. 20.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 26.
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Oct. 2.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 27.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through Nov. 20.
The Faith & Values Calendar is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”
