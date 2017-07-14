English choir to perform concert at St. James Anglican Cathedral in Fresno

Concert
The Selwyn College Chapel Choir from Cambridge University in England will be in concert on Thursday, July 20 in Fresno, part of a tour of California churches this month.
Selwyn College Chapel was consecrated on Oct. 17, 1895, by the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the choir has led worship in the chapel since then.
The choir will sing at St. James Anglican Cathedral, 4147 E. Dakota Ave., at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10, stjamesfresno.org.
Listening workshop
“The Art of Communication,” Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center, 7319 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2212, free, 3-5:30 p.m. July 16.
Seminar Series
“Living the Questions,” Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, communityucc-fresno.org, 9 a.m. July 16.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. July 17.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. July 17.
Christian Business Men’s Connection meeting
Higher education in the Valley teachers panel, The Terraces, 5555 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-225-5095, cbmcfresno.com, info@cbmcfresno.com, 7:30-9 a.m. July 18.
Empowerment Bible Study
Born Again New Life Ministries, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-417-5723, www.bornagainnewlifeministries.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. July 18.
Celebrate Recovery
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. July 20.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. July 20.
Peach Festival
Holy Family Church, Earl and Marion streets, Kingsburg, 559-897-5953, 5-10 p.m. July 21.
Event
Dress A Girl Around the World sewing event, Campus Bible Church, 4710 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, bizybears@yahoo.com, $4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22.
Concert
Wilbur Daniels & the Chordsmen, Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, donations, 6 p.m. July 28.
Workshop
Mapping Your Spiritual Journey, Unitarian Universalist Church, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-322-6146, khymans@uufresno.org, 10 a.m.-noon or 7-9 p.m. Aug. 2 and Aug. 9. Registration is required.
Christian Business Men’s Connection 100 Men Challenge
Fort Washington Country Club, 70272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, 559-225-5095, cbmcfresno.com, $15, 7-8:30 a.m. Aug. 3.
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3.
Event
Girl Walk In Your Shoes 2017 Women’s Conference, Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Frenso, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, $35 for brunch Aug. 5, Aug. 4-6.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. July 17.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. July 17.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. July 17.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. July 16.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. July 19.
