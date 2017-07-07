This Kingsburg church’s festival is just peachy

Peach festival
Holy Family Church will hold the 11th annual Peach Festival 5 to 10 p.m. July 21 in the church’s park at the corner of Earl and Marion streets in Kingsburg. Activities include games and food booths, bounce house, water slides, a peach pie eating contest and more. Awards will be given for best peach pie, best peach cobbler, water balloon toss and pie eating contests. Details: 559-897-5953.
Obon Festival
Fresno Buddhist Family Center, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-442-4054, info@fresnobuddhisttemple.org, 2-10 p.m. July 8.
Seminar Series
“Living the Questions,” Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, communityucc-fresno.org, 9 a.m. July 9.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. July 10.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. July 10.
Vacation Bible School
Calvary Baptist Church, 1365 E. Alexander Ave., Merced, 209-354-4188, www.calvarybcmerced.com, free, 6-8:40 p.m. July 10-14.
Empowerment Bible Study
Born Again New Life Ministries, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-417-5723, www.bornagainnewlifeministries.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. July 11.
Celebrate Recovery
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. July 13.
Listening workshop
“The Art of Communication,” Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center, 7319 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2212, free, 3-5:30 p.m. July 16.
Christian Business Men’s Connection meeting
Higher education in the Valley teachers panel, The Terraces, 5555 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-225-5095, cbmcfresno.com, info@cbmcfresno.com, 7:30-9 a.m. July 18.
Celebrate Recovery
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. July 20.
Concert
Chapel Choir of Selwyn College, St. James Anglican Cathedral, 4147 E. Dakota Ave., Fresno, stjamesfresno.org, $10, 8 p.m. July 20.
Event
Dress A Girl Around the World sewing event, Campus Bible Church, 4710 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, bizybears@yahoo.com, $4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22.
Concert
Wilbur Daniels & the Chordsmen, Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, donations, 6 p.m. July 28.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. July 10.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. July 10.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. July 10.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. July 9.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. July 12.
