Senate chaplain to speak at Fresno Pacific commencement

Senate chaplain to speak
U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry C. Black will present “Refusing to Accept Failure as an Option” at Fresno Pacific University’s spring commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno.
Black’s keynote is titled, “Refusing to Accept Failure as an Option.” He was elected Senate chaplain in 2003, becoming the 62nd to serve in the position and the first Seventh-day Adventist to hold the office.
Around 475 students will be eligible to participate in the commencement, which will also be streamed live and available online at fresno.edu/live.
Catholic Charities scholarships
Catholic Charities is creating two $2,000 scholarships in memory of Catholic Charities clients Mark Gassett and David Jackson, who were killed during a shooting rampage on April 18 in Fresno.
Anyone living in the Fresno, Merced or Bakersfield areas wanting to better themselves by furthering their education is invited to apply. Applicants must complete a 500-word essay on what the scholarship would mean to them and send it to Catholic Charities, ATTN: Scholarship Committee, 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93701. Scholarship recipients will be announced in the fall. For more information or to make a donation, contact Kelly Lilles, executive director of Catholic Charities, at klilles@ccdof.org or 559-237-0851.
Lutherans celebrate
Lutherans in Fresno celebrated the 500th anniversary of the Reformation on Wednesday and Thursday in Fresno with activities including handing out free coffee, volunteering at a food pantry, offering blessings, visiting Rep. Devin Nunes’ office and hosting a free church music performance, talk and dinner. The Rev. Megan Rohrer, executive director of Welcome Ministry, said that “feeding the hungry and advocating for our neighbors is how Lutherans make our faith visible in the world.”
Center for Community Transformation expands
Fresno Pacific University’s Center for Community Transformation is expanding its mission as a Leadership Foundation. University officials say these foundations do three things: “Collaborate with people of good faith and good will to pursue community transformation. Increase the capacities of other organizations to achieve results. Accomplish joint initiatives that would not be possible individually.”
The changes were announced Thursday during an event at the university. Speakers included Bill Smittcamp, president/CEO of Wawona Frozen Foods; Ashley Swearengin, director of the Central Valley Community Foundation and former Fresno mayor; Randy White, executive director of the Center for Community Transformation; and H Spees, senior associate at Leadership Foundations.
Class
“Unsealing Daniel’s Mysteries,” Fresno Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 E. Yale Ave., Fresno, 559-549-4349, free, 6:30-8 p.m. May 6-7 and May 12-13.
Drum circle and meditation
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 6-7 p.m. May 7.
Pastoral celebration
Finale honoring Paul and Valarie Binion, with guest speaker Horace Sheppard. Westside Church of God, 1424 W. California Ave., Fresno, 559-237-1444, www.wscog.org, free, 9 a.m. May 7.
Seminar Series
Living the Questions, Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 9 a.m. May 7.
Spring Classic Car Show
College Church of Christ, 1284 E. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-978-9042, www.sundayspringclassic.com, 2-5:30 p.m. May 7.
Motorcycle Ride
Meet at This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, G Street and Yosemite Avenue, Merced, 209-726-6123, www.bikechurch.org, 10 a.m. May 7. Ride to Pinecrest for lunch and fellowship.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. May 8.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. May 8.
Empowerment Bible Study
Born Again New Life Ministries, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-417-5723, www.bornagainnewlifeministries.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. May 9.
Lecture
“A Buddhist Monk Speaks About Universal Realities, Impermanence and Suffering,” Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-260-3984, free, 2-4 p.m. May 10.
Lecture
Mental health program at Christian Business Men’s Connection event. Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-225-5095, $20, noon to 1 p.m. May 11.
Movie
Screening of “Victory By Submission,” New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, www.newcov.com/victory-by-submission-the-movie, $10, 6-9 p.m. May 12.
Mother’s Day fundraiser
Worldwide Prophetic Evangelical Ministries, 3435 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 102, Fresno, 559-417-1880, 2-5 p.m. May 13.
Canonization
Canonization of Blessed Francisco and Blessed Jacinta Marto, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10435 Hanford-Armona Road, Hanford, 559-584-8576, www.ihmhanford.org, 5:30 p.m. May 13.
Concert
Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen, Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, 6 p.m., May 19.
Greek Day of Remembrance
Commemorating Greek Genocide of 1916. Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St., Fresno, 10 a.m. to noon, May 19.
Workshop
“Inner Guidance: Getting Answers for Life’s Challenges” workshop, sponsored by the Fresno/Sierra Center of Eckankar, Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 626-927-9943, 2-4 p.m., May 20.
Meditation
“Experience the Divine Mother: Compassion, Wisdom & Power,” Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization, 7319 N. Fourth St., Fresno, 559-435-2212, BKWSOfresno@gmail.com, free, 3-5 p.m., May 21.
Lecture
Creation Ministries speaker Gary Bates, Life Cathedral Church of God, 6865 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-299-4747, 6 p.m., May 21. A free spaghetti dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
Concert
Southern Gospel music featuring Keepers of the Faith Ministry, First Baptist Church of Dinuba, 600 E. Nebraska Ave., Dinuba, 559-643-0676, free-will offering, 6 p.m. May 28.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. May 8.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. May 8.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. May 8.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. May 9.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. May 8.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. May 10.
