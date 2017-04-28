Religion

April 28, 2017 12:01 AM

Religion notes for April 29: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Cinco de Mayo event canceled

A Cinco de Mayo event previously announced for Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has been canceled.

Lecture

Author Gary Dreibelbis will talk about his book, “The Gospel According to Sesame Street: Learning, Life, Love and Death,” at potluck brunch after worship service. University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 10 a.m. April 30.

Evening of Praise and Worship

Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, 559-252-3741, free, 7:30 p.m. April 29.

Seminar Series

Living the Questions, Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 9 a.m. April 30.

Spring Festival

Sacred Heart Church, 2140 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-237-4121, free, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 30.

Celebrate Recovery

Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. May 1.

Divorce Care

Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. May 1.

Empowerment Bible Study

Born Again New Life Ministries, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-417-5723, www.bornagainnewlifeministries.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. May 2.

Concert

Triumphant Quartet (Southern Gospel), Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-434-6736, free, 7 p.m. May 3.

Fresno Catholic Singles

St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. May 4.

National Day of Prayer

Zumwalt Park, 429 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-688-7196, 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 4.

Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford, 559-585-1880 or 559-584-7525, www.kingsprayerforce.org, lunch: 11:30 a.m. $12-$15; program with speaker Jim Franklin: noon-1 p.m. free, May 4.

Prayer breakfast

International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 559-688-2900, $20, 6:30-8:30 a.m. May 4.

Concert

Soli Deo Gloria presents “Spark and Spice – Flavors of the Americas,” College Community Church Mennonite Brethren, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-473-6486, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2893509, $20 or $15 in advance, $10 students, 7 p.m. May 5.

Pastoral celebration

“A 40s Formal Affair” gala honoring Paul and Valarie Binion, Westside Church of God, 1424 W. California Ave., Fresno, 559-237-1444, www.wscog.org, $75 or $125 per couple, 6 p.m. May 5.

Class

“Unsealing Daniel’s Mysteries,” Fresno Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 E. Yale Ave., Fresno, 559-549-4349, free, 6:30-8 p.m. May 5-7.

Drum circle and meditation

Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 6-7 p.m. May 7.

Spring Classic Car Show

College Church of Christ, 1284 E. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-978-9042, www.sundayspringclassic.com, 2-5:30 p.m. May 7.

Pastoral celebration

Finale honoring Paul and Valarie Binion, with guest speaker Horace Sheppard. Westside Church of God, 1424 W. California Ave., Fresno, 559-237-1444, www.wscog.org, free, 9 a.m. May 7.

Lecture

“A Buddhist Monk Speaks About Universal Realities, Impermanence and Suffering,” Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-260-3984, free, 2-4 p.m. May 10.

Lecture

Mental health program at Christian Business Men’s Connection event. Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-225-5095, $20, noon to 1 p.m., May 11.

Movie

Screening of “Victory By Submission,” New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, www.newcov.com/victory-by-submission-the-movie, $10, 6-9 p.m. May 12.

Greek Day of Remembrance

Commemorating Greek Genocide of 1916. Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St., Fresno, 10 a.m. to noon, May 19.

Griefshare

Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. May 1.

Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. May 1.

Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. May 1.

Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. May 2.

Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. May 1.

Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. May 3.

The Faith & Values report is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”

