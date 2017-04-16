Easter services begin early in the Valley

Overlooking rows of bright green vineyards lined with California poppies and red roses, Jameson White with Fresno/Madera Youth for Christ led a sunrise Easter service with a message of hope: “The darkness that some of us have come here feeling – it might not be a tomb, it might be a womb.”
These words touched Joann Gutierrez, one of around 40 people who gathered at Moravia Wines early Sunday morning for the unconventional outdoor sunrise service.
“We can take something that we feel maybe is killing us or is just difficult and make it a womb – a birth, a new experience, a new life,” Gutierrez says. “You can create a new life.”
The Easter message also meant a lot to her 11-year-old son, Jace Gutierrez.
“The main point about Easter is Jesus resurrecting,” Jace said. “It’s something special.”
It was a more formal atmosphere at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Kerman on Easter morning. The Rev. David Reed told parishioners who filled the large church that the story of Jesus Christ does not end with Christ’s resurrection from the dead.
“It goes on to include us,” Reed says, “because all that Jesus did was for our salvation.”
Reed said that unlike Jesus, who knew the end of his own story, churchgoers are still writing theirs and that Easter is a good time to reflect on their lives.
“If there is to be suspense, it begins now,” Reed says. “Such suspense is our own doing, it does not depend on God. We have freedom to make our own choice. How will our story end? That is up to us.”
