Religion notes for April 15: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Easter services
Here are some Easter services on Sunday, April 16, in the Fresno area. This is not a comprehensive list:
▪ Academy Methodist Church, 10677 N. Madsen Ave., Academy, 6:30 a.m.
▪ Bethel Church, 946 Bethel Ave., Sanger, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Butler Avenue Mennonite Brethren Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. (Spanish and Lao services)
▪ Calvary Christian Center, 11274 Hanford Armona Road, Hanford, 10 a.m.
▪ Central Valley Church of Christ, 1009 S. Hazelwood Blvd., Fresno, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Church of the Redeemer, 13542 E. Nebraska Ave., Kingsburg, 6:30 a.m.
▪ College Community Mennonite Brethren Church, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, 9:30 a.m.
▪ Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
▪ Cornelia Avenue Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
▪ Cornerstone Church’s Wilson Theater, 1445 Fulton St., Fresno, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
▪ Emmanuel Clovis Church, 785 N. Fowler Ave., Clovis, 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
▪ First Chinese Baptist Church, 6080 N. Angus St., Fresno, 11 a.m.
▪ First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
▪ Fresno First Baptist Church, 1400 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno, 10 a.m.
▪ Harvest Bible Chapel, 7676 N. First St., Fresno, 10 a.m.
▪ Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
▪ Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 355 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.
▪ Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Easton, 10:30 a.m. (and 6:25 a.m. at Immanuel Park)
▪ Kingsburg Covenant Church, 1490 Lincoln St., Kingsburg, 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
▪ Lifepointe Fresno, 3159 W. McKinley Ave., Fresno, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Memorial United Methodist Church, 1726 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, 8:45 a.m., 10 a.m. (Hmong), 11:15 a.m.
▪ Moravia Wines, 3620 N. Bishop Ave., Fresno, with service by Fresno/Madera Youth for Christ, 6:25 a.m.
▪ Mountain View Community Church, service times 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the church’s main campus, 3600 N. Fowler Ave., Fresno, and 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Sunnyside High School, 1019 S. Peach Ave., Fresno.
▪ New Harvest Church, 698 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis, 9 a.m.
▪ New Hope Community Church, 4620 E. Nees Ave., Clovis, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
▪ New Testament Baptist Church, 1060 Davis St., Hanford, 10 a.m.
▪ NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave., Fresno, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
▪ Palm United Methodist Church, 438 W. Tulare St., Dinuba, 10 a.m.
▪ Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave. Fresno, 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.
▪ Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1104 Collins Ave., Fresno, 8:30 a.m.
▪ Saints Community Church, 3740 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno, 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
▪ Saint Rest Baptist Church, 1550 E. Rev. Chester Riggins Ave., Fresno, 10:45 a.m.
▪ Sanger United Methodist Church, 1612 Ninth St., Sanger, 10 a.m.
▪ Shrine of St. Therese, 1410 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and noon in Spanish.
▪ St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church, 2494 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 8 a.m. and noon in English; 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Spanish.
▪ St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5770 N. Maroa Ave. Fresno, 4:30 a.m. Salubong Mass; 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in English; 1 p.m. in Spanish; and 3:30 p.m. Latin traditional.
▪ St. John’s Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa St., Fresno, in English: 6:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; and in Spanish: 7:45 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
▪ St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
▪ Truth Tabernacle Church, 4411 N. First St., Fresno, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
▪ United Christian Church, 1038 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Valley Life Community Church, 3200 McCall Ave., Selma, 10 a.m.
▪ Valley Friends Church, 980 Gettysburg Ave., Clovis, 10 a.m.
▪ West Coast Believers Center, 3737 W. Walnut Ave., Visalia, 11 a.m.
Episcopal bishop elected
Provisional Bishop David Rice of the Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin was elected as diocesan bishop last month by delegates to a special convention. The Episcopal News Service reported that Rice was the only nominee and was elected by a vote of 21 to 1 in the clergy order, and 41 to 2 in the lay order. The North Carolina native became provisional bishop of the diocese in 2014 – previously serving as bishop of the Diocese of Waiapu in the Anglican Church in New Zealand and Polynesia. Rice is expected to be seated as the diocesan bishop in November if a majority of diocesan standing committees and bishops consent to the election, which is required in all bishop elections.
Armenian genocide commemoration
The Ararat Armenian Cemetery Association is inviting people to lay flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Martyr for the 102nd Armenian Genocide Commemoration weekend. The grounds will be open from dawn to dusk, April 22-24. The monument is at the base of the flagpole plaza, behind the Yazijian Administration Building at the cemetery, 1925 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno. For more information, call 559-292-2415.
Students help Catholic Charities
Eleven students from San Joaquin Memorial High School spent their spring break volunteering with Catholic Charities to fulfill school requirements of 20 hours a year serving the poor. They helped with the charity’s thrift store, food pantry, and handing out food to those in need. They shared some thoughts about the experience:
Jacob Smith: “Our community has a need and I’m just trying to help make it a little better. It’s not about volunteering – it’s about doing the right thing.”
Mauro Simone: “Doing hard work that serves others is the best type of work you can do.”
Josh DeMera: “I just want to help our community, and this experience makes me thankful that I’m able to give back.”
Louie Davila: “These little services benefit others’ life in a meaningful, positive way.”
Easter play
“The Rise of the Sun,” Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 6 p.m. April 14.
Easter egg hunt
With 250,000 treat-filled eggs. Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-298-8001, free, 9-11 a.m. April 15.
Golden egg hunt
Church at the Southgate, 7249 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, 559-977-8404, free, 10 a.m.-noon April 15.
Easter at Chukchansi Park
Family-friendly event hosted by The Bridge Church with music, games, lunch, Easter egg hunt and Christian message in Chukchansi Park stadium, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-977-8404, free, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16.
Easter play
“The Centurion,” Truth Tabernacle, 4411 N. First St., Fresno, 559-225-1622, www.truthtabfresno.org/news-special-events/easter-drama.html, 7:30 p.m. April 14, and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 16.
Sikh parade
Annual Sikh Day Nagar Kirtan Parade in celebration of Vaisakhi, starting at the Selma Sikh Center, 2211 S. Highland Ave., Selma, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16.
Hindu celebration
Ladies celebration “Vachan Vhalajinu Shir Se Hoon Dharu” with dinner, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, 1425 W. Pine Ave., Fresno, 559-264-1001, baps.org/fresno, 4 p.m. April 16.
Seminar Series
Living the Questions, Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 9 a.m. April 16.
Pastoral celebration
A number of events are being held to celebrate the 40th pastoral anniversary of Paul and Valarie Binion of Westside Church of God, 1424 W. California Ave., Fresno. Tickets – $75 or $125 for a couple – are required for a 6 p.m. May 5 event, “A 40s Formal Affair,” and should be purchased by April 17. More information is available online at wscog.org or by calling 559-237-1444. Other celebration events that do not require tickets: Resurrection celebration led by Kingdom Culture Youth Ministries at 9 a.m. April 16, worship celebration with Paul Sheppard at 9 a.m. April 23, worship celebration with the Rev. Brad Bell at 9 a.m. April 30, and finale celebration with Horace Sheppard at 9 a.m. May 7.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. April 17.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. April 17.
Citywide Revival
A 2017 Fresno Citywide Revival event, “Petitioning God for New Life,” with the Rev. Manuel Scott Jr. will be held at two Fresno Christian churches from April 18-21, starting with a 7 p.m. April 18 youth night at Saints Community Church of God in Christ, 3740 Ashlan Ave., Fresno, then 7 p.m. worship April 19-21 at Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno. For more information, call the Rev. Booker T. Lewis II of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church at 559-442-1908.
Class
Unsealing Daniel’s Mysteries, Fresno Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 E. Yale Ave., Fresno, 559-549-4349, free, 6:30-8 p.m. April 21-23.
Concert
Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen, Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, free-will offering, 6 p.m. April 21.
Conference
“Ministering In a Changing Sexual Landscape,” Harmony Church, 5372 E. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-251-4215, bookkeeper@calchristiancollege.edu, $15, 8 a.m.-noon April 22.
Golf tournament
Eighth annual James Credo Golf Tournament, fundraiser for St. Helen’s School in Fresno, Riverside Golf Course, 7492 N. Riverside Drive, Fresno, 559-970-4997, register at JamesCredoGolfTournament.com, $75 per player or $300 for a team, April 22.
Blessing of the Animals
Outdoor service in Robinson Park behind Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, free, 10:30 a.m. (will reschedule if it rains) April 23.
World Meditation Day
“Awakening the Spirit with Stories of the Spiritual Pilgrimage” with reflections from Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization sisters, 7319 N. Fourth St., Fresno, 559-435-2212, 3-5:30 p.m. April 23.
Young vets event
Hosted by Christian Business Men’s Connection, Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, noon to 1:30 p.m. April 25.
Cinco de Mayo
Celebration with mariachi band, piñatas, Mexican dinner and raffle. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5140 N. Fruit Ave., Fresno, for tickets call 559-225-2092 or 559-449-0129, $25 or $50 for a family of four, proceeds benefit church’s memorial garden columbarium, 6 p.m. April 29.
Evening of Praise and Worship
Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, 559-252-3741, free, 7:30 p.m. April 29.
Seminar Series
Living the Questions, Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 9 a.m. April 30.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. April 17.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. April 17.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. April 17.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. April 18.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. April 19.
