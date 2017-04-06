Religion

April 06, 2017 2:06 PM

Religion notes for April 8: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Fresno Bee Staff

Car show and music

Includes food, drinks and raffle, and “fitness fun” event, fundraiser for the Save St. Helen’s School Fund, to be held at the school, 4888 Belmont Ave., Fresno, free show, $10 for 10 a.m. fitness event, $20 for car entry, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 8.

Bill Gaither & Gaither Vocal Band gospel concert

Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, tickets available at box office, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or 559-347-3400, or online at ticketmaster.com or premierproductions.com, 6 p.m. April 8.

Book signing

“Out of Nazareth: Christ-Centered Civic Transformation in Unlikely Places,” Lanna Coffee, 617 Broadway St., Fresno, cctfresno.org, 10 a.m.-noon April 8.

Italian family style dinner

Hosted by Italian Catholic Federation, Branch 32, CPDES Hall, 172 W. Jefferson Ave., Easton, 559-960-5528, $25, $5 ages 3-10, takeout: 2-4 p.m.; dinner: 4-7 p.m. April 8.

Jewish film series

Screening of “Wunderkinder,” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, $8, 7:15 p.m. April 8.

Concert

The Lighthouse Boys, Bethel Full Gospel Church, 345 W. Jefferson Ave., Fresno, 559-362-3637, www.bethelfullgospelchurch.com, free-will offering, 6-9 p.m. April 9.

Cowboy Easter Concert

Oakhurst Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst, suggested donation $20, 559-683-4673 or email olc@sti.net, 4 p.m. April 9.

Seminar Series

Living the Questions, Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 9 a.m. April 9.

Palm Sunday service

First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, www.bigredchurch.org, 10 a.m. April 9.

Pastor celebration

With guest speaker Bishop Rodney Spencer at Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, wscog.org, 559-237-1444, 9 a.m. April 9.

Roman Catholic female priest Mass

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 2 p.m. April 9.

Celebrate Recovery

Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. April 10.

Divorce Care

Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. April 10.

Golf tournament

Christian Business Men’s Connection/Lanna Coffee Golf Tournament, Fort Washington Golf and Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno (men and women invited), registration available online at birdeasepro.com/4227, foundation@lannacoffee.org, 559-779-8800, $225 or $900 for four people, 10:30 a.m. April 10.

Maundy Thursday service

First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, www.bigredchurch.org, 7 p.m. April 13.

Easter play

“The Centurion,” Truth Tabernacle, 4411 N. First St., Fresno, 559-225-1622, www.truthtabfresno.org/news-special-events/easter-drama.html, 7:30 p.m. April 14, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 16.

Good Friday service

First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, www.bigredchurch.org, noon April 14.

Golden egg hunt

Church at the Southgate, 7249 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, 559-977-8404, free, 10 a.m.-noon April 15.

Easter service

First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, www.bigredchurch.org, 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. April 16.

Concert

Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen, Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, free-will offering, 6 p.m. April 21.

Blessing of the Animals

Outdoor service in Robinson Park behind Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, free, 10:30 a.m. (will reschedule if it rains) April 23.

Cinco de Mayo

Celebration with mariachi band, piñatas, Mexican dinner and raffle. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5140 N. Fruit Ave., Fresno, for tickets call 559-225-2092 or 559-449-0129, $25 or $50 for a family of four, proceeds benefit church’s memorial garden columbarium, 6 p.m. April 29.

Griefshare

Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. April 10.

Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. April 10.

Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. April 10.

Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. April 11.

Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. April 10.

Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. April 12.

The Faith & Values report is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”

