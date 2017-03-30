Religion notes for March 25: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Bishops’ statement about migrants, refugees
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement last week in “solidarity with those who have been forced to flee their homes due to violence, conflict or fear in their native lands.”
The beginning of that statement: “The word of God is truly alive today. ‘When an alien resides with you in your land, do not mistreat such a one. You shall treat the alien who resides with you no differently than the natives born among you; you shall love the alien as yourself; for you too were once aliens in the land of Egypt’ (Lev. 19:33-34).
“To live as a people of God is to live in the hope of the resurrection. To live in Christ is to draw upon the limitless love of Jesus to fortify us against the temptation of fear. Pray that our engagement in the debate over immigration and refugee issues may bring peace and comfort to those most affected by current and proposed national policy changes.”
The full statement can be read online at usccb.org/news/2017/17-054.cfm.
CityFest festival
Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, fresnocityfest.org, free, 2 p.m. April 1-2.
Spanish: Reedley Sports Park, 20399 E. Dinuba Ave., Reedley, fresnocityfest.org, free, 2-7 p.m. April 1.
Concert
Men in Blaque, First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-432-3756, franks@attitude.com, free-will offering, 4 p.m. April 1.
Conference
Rolland Baker and Mel Tari: The Spirit and the Bride Kingdom Coalition presents Face to Face (With Love Himself), 23620 Road 180, Lindsay, 559-303-3917, tsbkc.org, April 1-2.
Pastor celebration
First Lady’s Luncheon honoring Valarie Binion at Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, wscog.org, 559-237-1444, 11 a.m. April 1.
Motorcycle ride
Sunday Ride meet at This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, 9 a.m. April 1.
Eck Worship Service
“God is Love,” Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 7115 N. Howard St., Fresno, 559-825-1325, www.meetup.com/Fresno-Sierra-Spiritual-Experiences-Group/events/238022499, 11 a.m.-noon April 2.
Drum circle and meditation
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 6-7 p.m. April 2.
Pastor celebration
First Lady’s Day with guest speaker the Rev. Theresa Ordell at Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, wscog.org, 559-237-1444, 9 a.m. April 2.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. April 3.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. April 3.
Lecture
“What Makes the Neighborhood Jewish? Contesting and Promoting Gentrification in 1980s Los Angeles,” Fresno State, McKee-Fisk Building, Fresno, 559-278-2153, www.fresnostate.edu/socialsciences/historydept/degrees/jewish-studies/index.html, free, 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 5.
Entrepreneurship event
“Social Entrepreneurship for the Common Good” event sponsored by Center for Community Transformation at Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary and Fresno Pacific School of Business. Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno. Registration information online at soent-2017.eventbrite.com. More information: jeanette.jaurena@fresno.edu, carlos.huerta@fresno.edu or call 559-453-2374. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6.
Catholic Singles
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. April 6.
Lenten movie, ‘Don’t Call Me A Saint’
Discussion to follow on necessity for peace and social justice. St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, free, 7 p.m. April 7.
Italian family style dinner
Hosted by Italian Catholic Federation, Branch 32, CPDES Hall, 172 W. Jefferson Ave., Easton, 559-960-5528, $25, $5 ages 3-10, takeout: 2-4 p.m.; dinner: 4-7 p.m. April 8.
Jewish film series
Screening of ‘Wunderkinder,’ Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, $8, 7:15 p.m. April 8.
Concert
The Lighthouse Boys, Bethel Full Gospel Church, 345 W. Jefferson Ave., Fresno, 559-362-3637, www.bethelfullgospelchurch.com, free-will offering, 6-9 p.m. April 9.
Cowboy Easter Concert
Oakhurst Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst, suggested donation $20, 559-683-4673 or email olc@sti.net, 4 p.m. April 9.
Palm Sunday service
First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, www.bigredchurch.org, 10 a.m. April 9.
Pastor celebration
With guest speaker Bishop Rodney Spencer at Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, wscog.org, 559-237-1444, 9 a.m. April 9.
Golf tournament
Christian Business Men’s Connection/Lanna Coffee Golf Tournament, Fort Washington Golf and Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno (men and women invited), registration available online at birdeasepro.com/4227, foundation@lannacoffee.org, 559-779-8800, $225 or $900 for four people, 10:30 a.m. April 10.
Maundy Thursday service
First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, www.bigredchurch.org, 7 p.m. April 13.
Easter play
‘The Centurion,’ Truth Tabernacle, 4411 N. First St., Fresno, 559-225-1622, www.truthtabfresno.org/news-special-events/easter-drama.html, 7:30 p.m. April 14, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 16.
Good Friday service
First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, www.bigredchurch.org, noon April 14.
Golden egg hunt
Church at the Southgate, 7249 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, 559-977-8404, free, 10 a.m.-noon April 15.
Easter service
First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, www.bigredchurch.org, 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. April 16.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. April 3.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. April 3.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. April 3.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. April 4.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. April 3.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. April 5.
The Faith & Values report is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”
Comments