Get on the boots and work gloves: Volunteers busy with weeklong Serve Fresno projects

A week of increased community service is now underway for many volunteers in Fresno for the annual Serve Fresno week, which culminates with the free Fresno CityFest festival Saturday and Sunday at the Save Mart Center.
Serve Fresno is an initiative of Every Neighborhood Partnership, which aims to rally churches from Fresno and surrounding areas to serve the city.
“As the united body of Christ, we desire to put active hands and feet to our faith,” organizers said, “expressing ongoing love for our community as one church.”
Each year, more churches get involved with serving during Serve Fresno Week.
Serve Fresno continues through Friday. The event started in 2013. Service opportunities are listed online at servefresno.org and also continue throughout the year.
The good work will be rewarded and celebrated at Fresno CityFest, sponsored by the Christian evangelist Luis Palau Association alongside more than 225 churches and organizations in the central San Joaquin Valley.
Artie Padilla, executive director of Every Neighborhood Partnership, said when the Luis Palau Association moves into a city, they usually have to create a structure of church service and that this wasn’t needed in Fresno – thanks largely to the network created by Serve Fresno.
Padilla anticipates volunteers will put in 75,000 hours of service throughout the month of March. He said there are approximately 120 churches and organizations now partnered with Serve Fresno that are involved with 600 Serve Fresno projects (including many not listed online) from Madera to Tulare every year.
“Many churches just do them without posting anything – they just fill the project within their congregations, which is exactly what we want from our churches,” Padilla said, “to be able to serve the community within themselves.”
Join a project
Below is a list of projects for Serve Fresno Week that were in need of more volunteers as of Monday. Details and a full list of projects, which continue year-round, are available online at servefresno.org.
- March 28: Martin Park remodeling in the Lowell neighborhood; sorting clothing donations at WestCare; and collecting and sorting donations for Central Valley Against Human Trafficking.
- March 29: Martin Park remodeling; and basement cleanup at WestCare.
- March 30: Garage cleanup and lawn mowing at WestCare; and Martin Park remodeling.
- March 31: Martin Park remodeling; WestCare homeless outreach; and City Without Orphans donation drive.
