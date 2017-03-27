Get on the boots and work gloves: Volunteers busy with weeklong Serve Fresno projects

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14 Pause

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

2:13 Raiders' Donald Penn discusses Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, Las Vegas and more

1:52 Fresno State Mock Trial team competes in regional tournament

1:52 Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford oversees first day of spring practice

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

2:30 Stephen Shelley, 'just a guy who loves to help people,' still fighting after tumor treatment