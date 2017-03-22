Religion notes for March 25: News, events from Valley’s faith community

CityFest festivals
Two free festivals – Fresno CityFest – will be held in Fresno and Reedley over the next week. The largest, a two-day festival, will be held at Fresno’s Save Mart Center April 1-2, and its Spanish-language equivalent will be held Saturday at Reedley Sports Park.
The Luis Palau Association is sponsoring both festivals alongside more than 225 churches and organizations in the central San Joaquin Valley. Renowned evangelist speaker and author Luis Palau will talk at both events.
The Spanish festival in Reedley, 20399 E. Dinuba Ave., will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include musical performances by Mariachi Campos, Joseph Cabanilla and Marisol Park; soccer clinics with Fresno Fuego and Fresno Freeze – including a raffle for a chance to win children’s bicycles and soccer balls signed by the teams; and other children’s activities.
The festival at the Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, will feature musical performances by Lecrae, For King and Country, Marisol Park, Lincoln Brewster and Soulfire Revolution. There will be a “Family Fun Zone” with soccer and football clinics led by Fresno State athletes; an “Action Sports Zone” with live, professional BMX and FMX demonstrations; and a fitness competition featuring four-time CrossFit Games champion Rich Froning. People can register for the event online at fresnocityfest.org. More information is available on Facebook at /Fresno CityFest and on Instagram @fresno_cityfest.
Concert
The Blackwood Brothers, Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-434-6736, free, 6 p.m. March 25.
Class
Living the Question: “A Passion for Christ; Paul the Apostle,” Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno 9-10:15 a.m. March 26.
Guest preacher
Christina Raines, missionary to Lebanon, speaking on her upcoming mission to teach English to Syrian refugee children, Saint Alban’s Anglican Church meeting at United Methodist Church Social Hall, 1031 Iowa Ave., Los Banos, 559-381-2463, www.stalbanslb.org, 9:30 a.m. March 26.
Pastor celebration
Robert Smith speaking for 40th pastoral anniversary celebrating Paul and Valarie Binion at Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, 559-237-1444, 9 a.m. March 26.
Lecture
Ray Dirks speaking on his Congolese photography exhibit, College Community Church Mennonite Brethren, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, 9:30 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. March 26; Fresno Pacific University’s North Hall Chapel, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 7 p.m. March 27.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. March 27.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. March 27.
Refugee fundraiser dinner
Supports Syrian refugee families in Fresno. St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, RSVP to maraikaks@gmail.com, $12, 6:30 p.m. March 27.
Lenten movie, ‘Romero’
Discussion to follow on necessity of peace and social justice. St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, free, 7 p.m. March 31.
Concert
Men in Blaque, First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-432-3756, franks@attitude.com, free-will offering, 4 p.m. April 1.
Conference
Rolland Baker and Mel Tari: The Spirit and the Bride Kingdom Coalition presents Face to Face (With Love Himself), 23620 Road 180, Lindsay, 559-303-3917, tsbkc.org, April 1-2.
Pastor celebration
First Lady’s Luncheon honoring Valarie Binion at Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, wscog.org, 559-237-1444, 11 a.m. April 1.
Motorcycle ride
Sunday Ride meet at This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, 9 a.m. April 1.
Eck Worship Service
“God is Love,” Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 7115 N. Howard St., Fresno, 559-825-1325, www.meetup.com/Fresno-Sierra-Spiritual-Experiences-Group/events/238022499, 11 a.m.-noon April 2.
Drum circle and meditation
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 6-7 p.m. April 2.
Pastor celebration
First Lady’s Day with guest speaker the Rev. Theresa Ordell at Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, wscog.org, 559-237-1444, 9 a.m. April 2.
Lecture
“What Makes the Neighborhood Jewish? Contesting and Promoting Gentrification in 1980s Los Angeles,” Fresno State, McKee-Fisk Building, Fresno, 559-278-2153, www.fresnostate.edu/socialsciences/historydept/degrees/jewish-studies/index.html, free, 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 5.
Catholic Singles
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. April 6.
Lenten movie, ‘Don’t Call Me A Saint’
Discussion to follow on necessity for peace and social justice. St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, free, 7 p.m. April 7.
Concert
The Lighthouse Boys, Bethel Full Gospel Church, 345 W. Jefferson Ave., Fresno, 559-362-3637, www.bethelfullgospelchurch.com, free-will offering, 6-9 p.m. April 9.
Cowboy Easter Concert
Oakhurst Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst, suggested donation $20, 559-683-4673 or email olc@sti.net, 4 p.m. April 9.
Palm Sunday service
First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, www.bigredchurch.org, 10 a.m. April 9.
Golf tournament
Christian Business Men’s Connection/Lanna Coffee Golf Tournament, Fort Washington Golf and Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno (men and women invited), registration available online at birdeasepro.com/4227, foundation@lannacoffee.org, 559-779-8800, $225 or $900 for four people, 10:30 a.m. April 10.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. March 27.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. March 27.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. March 27.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. March 28.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. March 27.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. March 29.
The Faith & Values report is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”
Comments