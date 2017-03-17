Religion notes for March 18: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Sikh Environment Day
The Sikh community is organizing a Fresno city park cleanup on Sunday to celebrate Sikh Environment Day, which marks the new year in the Sikh calendar in remembrance of one the Sikh gurus: Shri Guru Har Rai ji. Organizers say the guru is revered by many for his “love and sensitivity to nature and its preservation.”
The cleanup will be held from 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at Victoria West Park, 3861 W. Clinton Ave., Fresno. The public is invited to help.
Statement about deportations, immigration
More than 80 clergy and faith leaders with Faith in the Valley on Wednesday shared a letter addressed to Central Valley elected officials regarding deportations and immigration. Around 300 Faith in the Valley members also traveled to the state Capitol Wednesday to urge the passage of SB54: the California Values Act and SB31: the Religious Freedom Act.
Part of their statement: “As clergy and faith leaders representing various faith traditions and thousands of people across the Central Valley, we write to express our great concern over the apparent ramping up of ICE raids and planned deportations of hundreds of hard-working families in recent weeks, as well as recent orders which cast an unprecedented broad net of who can be swept up in deportations. These raids have led to much fear, anxiety, and questions from the undocumented individuals, unaccompanied minors, families, and communities we represent and love. The lack of clarity and transparency from ICE on what is happening and planned in the coming days only add fuel to this atmosphere of tension. We sincerely hope that is not intentional.
“As you know, immigrants (documented and undocumented) and refugees comprise a significant portion of our population here in the Central Valley. They not only make our economy run and feed the world; they are also a major reason why we are proud to call this region our home. Our current immigration system has deep flaws and we, therefore, stand in opposition to efforts to increase deportations and enforcement without national reforms to protect due process, keep families united, and provide a realistic and just pathway to citizenship that does not criminalize individuals.”
Jewish film series
Screening of “In Search of Israeli Cuisine.” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, www.fresnojewishfilm.org, $8, 7:15-9 p.m. March 18.
Armenian scholarship luncheon
73rd annual scholarship luncheon for Armenian Theological Students’ Aid, First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-907-8110 or 559-301-1127, 1 p.m. March 19.
Celtic Service
with Pipe on the Hob, Bethel Lutheran Church, 187 N. Broadway St., Fresno, 10:30 a.m. March 19.
World Meditation Day
“Experiments in Silence,” Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization center, 7319 N. Fourth St., Fresno, 559-435-2212, free, 3-5:30 p.m. March 19.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. March 20.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. March 20.
Sons of the San Joaquin concert
Fundraiser for Heart of the Horse Therapy Ranch in Clovis. Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, $25, can be purchased in advance online at HeartOfTheHorses.org by clicking “donate” and adding “tickets” in note field, or by calling 559-297-7100, 5:30 p.m. March 23.
Concert
The Blackwood Brothers, Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-434-6736, free, 6 p.m. March 25.
Pastor celebration
Robert Smith speaking for 40th pastoral anniversary celebrating Paul and Valarie Binion at Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, 559-237-1444, 9 a.m. March 26.
Lecture
Ray Dirks speaking on his Congolese photography exhibit, College Community Church Mennonite Brethren, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, 9:30 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. March 26.
Fresno Pacific University’s North Hall Chapel, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 7 p.m. March 27.
Refugee fundraiser dinner
Supports Syrian refugee families in Fresno. St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, RSVP to maraikaks@gmail.com, $12, 6:30 p.m. March 27.
Fresno CityFest
Free festival sponsored by the Luis Palau Association and local churches featuring numerous performers, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, fresnocityfest.org, April 1-2.
Conference
Rolland Baker and Mel Tari: The Spirit and the Bride Kingdom Coalition presents Face to Face (With Love Himself), 23620 Road 180, Lindsay, 559-303-3917, tsbkc.org, April 1-2.
Motorcycle ride
Sunday Ride meet at This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, 9 a.m. April 1.
Drum circle and meditation
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 6-7 p.m. April 2.
Cowboy Easter Concert
Oakhurst Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst, suggested donation $20, 559-683-4673 or email olc@sti.net, 4 p.m. April 9.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. March 20.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. March 20.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. March 20.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. March 21.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. March 20.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. March 22.
