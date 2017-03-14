More than 1,000 pray for Fresno’s elected, appointed leaders in annual prayer breakfast

More than 1,000 people gathered at the Fresno Convention Center Tuesday for the annual Fresno-Clovis Prayer Breakfast.
They expressed thanks for the blessings the region has enjoyed and prayed for elected and appointed leaders, such as Mayors Lee Brand (Fresno) and Bob Whalen (Clovis), county Supervisor Brian Pacheco and county schools Superintendent Jim Yovino. Also invited were Sheriff Margaret Mims, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and Matt Basgall, Clovis police chief.
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, was the keynote speaker. The conference is the nation’s largest Hispanic Christian organization, representing more than 40,000 churches.
