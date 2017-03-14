More than 1,000 pray for Fresno’s elected, appointed leaders in annual prayer breakfast

0:58 Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog Pause

2:06 Movie trailer: 'Beauty and the Beast'

1:03 SWAT standoff at home west of Fresno

0:44 Three Stockton-area people arrested in series of Fresno cigarette heists

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

0:55 Audra McDonald on singing the works of composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman in 'Beauty and the Beast'