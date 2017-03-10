Religion notes for March 11: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Art exhibits open in Fresno
Art exhibits honoring Mennonite women and life in the Congo will open this week in Fresno:
▪ “Along the Road to Freedom: Mennonite Women of Courage & Faith” opens March 14 in Fresno Pacific University’s North Hall 123, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, and will be on display through May 6. In more than 20 paintings, the exhibit “tells the stories of mothers, daughters, grandmothers and sisters who led their families out of persecution in Russia to lives of freedom in North America.”
▪ The Ray Dirks Congo photography exhibit, focusing on the everyday life of the Congolese people, will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 at College Community Church Mennonite Brethren, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, and from 9:30 a.m. to noon the following Sundays through April 2.
Admission to both is free. The artist behind them is Ray Dirks, who has worked as an artist and curator in 30 countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe and South Africa and hosted solo exhibits in the U.S., Canada, Cuba, Ethiopia, India and Trinidad and Tobago.
Dirks will speak at 9:30 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. March 26 at College Community Church, and again at 7 p.m. March 27 in Fresno Pacific’s North Hall Chapel.
Bible school training
“Maker Fun Factory” vacation bible school training. Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-439-4320, www.group.com/vbs/tools/funshop, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 11.
Danish Smorgasbord & Country Store
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Easton, 559-237-7909, revmadsen@gmail.com, $15 (or 50 cents per year through age 10), 4-7 p.m. (take-out orders available 5-6 p.m.) March 11.
Roman Catholic Woman Priest Mass
Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 2 p.m. March 12.
Study Series
“Living the Questions: God is Still Speaking,” Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 9 a.m. March 12.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. March 13.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. March 13.
Prayer breakfast
Fresno Clovis Prayer Breakfast with keynote speaker the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and featuring several local law enforcement officials and politicians. Fresno Convention Center Valdez Hall, 700 M St., Fresno, fresnoclovisprayerbreakfast.com, $28, 7-9 a.m. March 14.
Lecture
“Relationship Between Ethnic Nationalist Groups and Catholicism and Protestantism in the ’60s and ’70s,” with professor Felipe Hinojosa from Texas A&M University. Fresno Pacific University’s Wiebe Educational Center, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-7183, alas.coordinator@fresno.edu, 12:45 p.m. March 16.
Concert
Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen. Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, 6 p.m. March 17.
Jewish film series
Screening of “In Search of Israeli Cuisine.” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, www.fresnojewishfilm.org, $8, 7:15-9 p.m. March 18.
Armenian scholarship luncheon
73rd annual scholarship luncheon for Armenian Theological Students’ Aid, First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-907-8110 or 559-301-1127, 1 p.m. March 19.
Concert
The Blackwood Brothers, Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-434-6736, free, 6 p.m. March 25.
Pastor celebration
Robert Smith speaking for 40th pastoral anniversary celebrating Paul and Valarie Binion at Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, 559-237-1444, 9 a.m. March 26.
Refugee fundraiser dinner
Supports Syrian refugee families in Fresno. St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, RSVP to maraikaks@gmail.com, $12, 6:30 p.m. March 27.
Fresno CityFest
Free festival sponsored by the Luis Palau Association and local churches featuring numerous performers, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, fresnocityfest.org, April 1-2.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. March 13.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. March 13.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. March 13.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. March 14.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. March 13.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. March 15.
