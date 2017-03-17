Fresno volunteers teach English to Syrian refugees

Ani Chamichian, whose mother was born in Aleppo, talks about her calling to help Syrian refugees learn the English language.
John Walker The Fresno Bee

Religion

Hanukkah celebrated at Temple Beth Israel

Congregants lit menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, at Temple Beth Israel in northwest Fresno on Friday. The candelabras are lit during the eight-day holiday, which celebrates the Maccabees’ victory over the Syrians in the second century B.C.

Religion

Pope Francis goes to Washington

Experience Pope Francis' whirlwind visit to Washington, D.C. in this two-minute video. The Pontiff visited the nation's capital Sept. 22 - 24, 2015. Pilgrims from D.C and around America followed him around the city for three days, hoping to catch a glimpse of the religious leader as he spoke with Obama and before Congress.

Religion

Prayer vigil held in Fresno for Pope Francis

The Diocese of Fresno and Faith in Community held an interfaith candlelight prayer vigil for Pope Francis, on the steps of St. John's Cathedral in Fresno. The pontiff will be visiting the U.S. on the east coast Tuesday through Sunday.

Religion

Fresno church becomes Reconciling in Christ congregation

Our Saviour's Lutheran Church members recently voted to become a Reconciling in Christ congregation meaning they publicly welcome lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender believers to their church. Bill Knezovich, the church's pastor who recently came out as gay, says the church is the only Lutheran church south of Sacramento designated as RIC. Video: Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Religion

Video: Tour of Prayer circles valley communities most affected by drought

Local residents raise their hands in the air as they pray for rain during the Tour of Prayer at Primera Iglesia Bautista del Orosi in Orosi. The Tour of Prayer travels every two weeks to a different Valley town especially hard-hit by the drought to pray for rain and other issues. The prayer circle started in Porterville and plans to end the tour there in October. Video by SILVIA FLORES sflores@fresnobee.com

