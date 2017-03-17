Fresno volunteers teach English to Syrian refugees

Central San Joaquin Valley residents flocked to Christmas Eve church services. Some attending a candlelight service at Peoples Church on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Fresno talk about their reasons for being there.
Sheila Earl talks about the couple she and her husband, Arville Earl, met when they did missionary work in Kosovo in the 1990s. She is entering a watercolor of an elderly couple she met there in the Ramadan Art Contest sponsored by the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno.
Congregants lit menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, at Temple Beth Israel in northwest Fresno on Friday. The candelabras are lit during the eight-day holiday, which celebrates the Maccabees’ victory over the Syrians in the second century B.C.
Raj Singh Badhesha, a legal advisory board member with the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education organization, talks about how social media and resolutions like the one adopted in Kerman this week can help spread information about human rights abuses in Punjab despite media blackouts.
Experience Pope Francis' whirlwind visit to Washington, D.C. in this two-minute video. The Pontiff visited the nation's capital Sept. 22 - 24, 2015. Pilgrims from D.C and around America followed him around the city for three days, hoping to catch a glimpse of the religious leader as he spoke with Obama and before Congress.
The Diocese of Fresno and Faith in Community held an interfaith candlelight prayer vigil for Pope Francis, on the steps of St. John's Cathedral in Fresno. The pontiff will be visiting the U.S. on the east coast Tuesday through Sunday.
Simran Kaur talks about the tradition of henna tattoos- temporary body art- in preparation for her Sikh wedding. Henna artist Harjit Kaur also talks about the art. Video: John Walker/jwalker@fresnobee.com
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church members recently voted to become a Reconciling in Christ congregation meaning they publicly welcome lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender believers to their church. Bill Knezovich, the church's pastor who recently came out as gay, says the church is the only Lutheran church south of Sacramento designated as RIC. Video: Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Local residents raise their hands in the air as they pray for rain during the Tour of Prayer at Primera Iglesia Bautista del Orosi in Orosi. The Tour of Prayer travels every two weeks to a different Valley town especially hard-hit by the drought to pray for rain and other issues. The prayer circle started in Porterville and plans to end the tour there in October. Video by SILVIA FLORES sflores@fresnobee.com