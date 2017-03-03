Religion notes for March 4: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Bishops’ statement about immigration
The California Catholic Conference of Bishops issued a statement on Ash Wednesday about immigration, calling for the protection of undocumented people and the need to fix “our broken immigration system.”
An excerpt from that statement: “Urgent attention needs to be given to our neighbors who are migrants and refugees, especially those immigrants who are undocumented. They are being unjustly targeted and vilified.
“We are deeply concerned about the possibility of widespread deportations that will break up families and break down our communities. Fear is now growing in our neighborhoods and schools. The work of businesses and farms is being disrupted.
“We seem to be turning away from our nation’s long history of renewal and innovation inspired by successive generations of immigrants and refugees. We are a nation of immigrants.
“We have a long history of welcoming those fleeing violence in other countries. We should not turn our back on this proud legacy, especially in this current moment in our history.”
The full statement is online at cacatholic.org.
Faith group going to state Capitol
Faith in the Valley, including Faith in Fresno, will gather at the state Capitol from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15 to urge legislators to support SB54: the California Values Act and SB31: the Religious Freedom Act.
The group says it opposes “deportations, the Muslim registry, racial profiling and police brutality, and the criminalization of immigrants, refugees, Muslims and people of color.”
A bus will pick up people at 6:30 a.m. in Fresno (location pending).
Those interested in attending the “Stand With Us” event can register online at fblinks.com/stand. More information is available online at bit.ly/ResistMarch15.
Muslim leader goes to D.C.
Mohammad Khan was the central San Joaquin Valley’s representative for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community that convened in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 17 to meet with elected leaders to discuss issues such as religious freedom, civil rights and national security in the wake of the presidential executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Khan is director of public affairs for the Merced chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, which had representatives from more than 70 of its chapters at D.C. last month.
Candlelight homeless vigil
Remembering homeless who died on the streets, 1900 Stanislaus St., Fresno, 5:30 p.m. March 3.
‘Passion & Purpose’ talk
“Living Every Day with Passion and Purpose” featuring Matthew Kelly and musical guest Eliot Morris. Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 355 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-7701, $39, 6:30-10:30 p.m., March 4.
Women interfaith panel
“Women: Spirituality & Empowerment” interfaith female panel. Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2212, free, 2-5 p.m., March 4.
Drum circle and meditation
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 6-7 p.m. March 5.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. March 6.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. March 6.
Bible school training
“Maker Fun Factory” vacation bible school training. Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-439-4320, www.group.com/vbs/tools/funshop, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 11.
Danish Smorgasbord & Country Store
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Fresno, 559-237-7909, revmadsen@gmail.com, $15 (or 50 cents per year through age 10), 4-7 p.m. March 11.
Roman Catholic Woman Priest Mass
3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 2 p.m. March 12.
Prayer breakfast
Fresno Clovis Prayer Breakfast with keynote speaker the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and featuring several local law enforcement officials and politicians. Fresno Convention Center Valdez Hall, 700 M St., Fresno, fresnoclovisprayerbreakfast.com, $28, 7-9 a.m. March 14.
Lecture
“Relationship Between Ethnic Nationalist Groups and Catholicism and Protestantism in the ’60s and ’70s,” with professor Felipe Hinojosa from Texas A&M University. Fresno Pacific University’s Weibe Educational Center, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-7183, alas.coordinator@fresno.edu, 12:45 p.m. March 16.
Concert
Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen. Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, 6 p.m. March 17.
Jewish film series
Screening of “In Search of Israeli Cuisine.” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, www.fresnojewishfilm.org, $8, 7:15-9 p.m. March 18.
Armenian scholarship luncheon
73rd annual scholarship luncheon for Armenian Theological Students’ Aid, First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-907-8110 or 559-301-1127, 1 p.m. March 19.
Refugee fundraiser dinner
Supports Syrian refugee families in Fresno. St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 East Barstow Ave., Fresno, RSVP to maraikaks@gmail.com, $12, 6:30 p.m. March 27.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. March 6.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. March 6.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. March 6.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. March 7.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. March 6.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. March 8.
