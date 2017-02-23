Religion notes for Feb. 25: News, events from Valley’s faith community

The Oneness Dialogues
First event: “Can we ever come together? Our Divided Society.” The Center for Spiritual Living, 723 W. Clinton Ave., Fresno, 559-612-2006, 6 p.m. Feb. 24.
Interfaith Scholar Weekend
“Islam, Human Rights, and Interfaith Dialogue” featuring Abdulaziz Sachedina of George Mason University.
Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, $55, $10 students, 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Feb. 25.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, free, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
Fresno City College Old Administration Building Room 251, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, free, 2 p.m. Feb. 26.
Prayer breakfast
Granite Park, 4000 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-288-3513, $10, 9-11 a.m. Feb. 25.
‘Justice & Compassion’ talk
“Prophetic Models of Justice & Compassion” featuring Najeeba Syeed, Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-297-9535, www.icfresno.org, $25, $10 students, 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Hymn Festival Sing-Along
Organized by San Joaquin Valley Chapter American Guild of Organists. University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave. Fresno, 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
Fundraiser for Syrian refugees
Help Syrian refugees in Fresno, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, $12, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Drive-up for Ash Wednesday
“Ashes to Go” at Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 7-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 1. Ashes, communion and brief church service, 6-7 p.m.
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. March 2.
‘Passion & Purpose’ talk
“Living Every Day with Passion and Purpose” featuring Matthew Kelly and musical guest Eliot Morris. Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 355 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, $39, 6:30-10:30 p.m., March 4, 559-434-7701.
Women interfaith panel
“Women: Spirituality & Empowerment” interfaith female panel. Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2212, free, 2-5 p.m., March 4.
Drum circle and meditation
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 6-7 p.m. March 5.
Prayer breakfast
Fresno Clovis Prayer Breakfast with keynote speaker Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, and featuring a number of local law enforcement officials and politicians. Fresno Convention Center’s Valdez Hall, 700 M St., Fresno, fresnoclovisprayerbreakfast.com, $28, 7-9 a.m. March 14.
Armenian scholarship luncheon
73rd annual scholarship luncheon for Armenian Theological Students’ Aid, Inc., First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-907-8110 or 559-301-1127, 1 p.m. March 19.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Feb. 27.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 28.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. March 1.
The Faith & Values report is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”
Comments