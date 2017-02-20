One of Pope Francis’ main cardinals speaking in Fresno about social justice

One of Pope Francis’ main cardinals – who oversees Vatican offices addressing issues such as climate change, charity, health care, immigrants and refugees on behalf of the Catholic Church worldwide – will speak in Fresno on Monday evening during an invitation-only church event in northeast Fresno.
Cardinal Peter Turkson is prefect of the Vatican’s new Department for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, which recently combined the efforts of several pontifical councils, including the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace. Turkson previously headed the council.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno said Turkson will primarily discuss the pontiff’s encyclical titled, “Laudato Si: On Care of Our Common Home,” “which covers a wide range of social justice issues especially related to care for the earth and its resources, migrants, refugees, and the economy.
“The cardinal will discuss what impact this major document of Pope Francis has had on world leaders and in international discussions and policy decisions. He will then outline how these issues can and must be addressed on the local level, including here in the San Joaquin Valley.”
Cardinal Turkson speaks in Fresno following the four-day Vatican-sponsored U.S. Regional World Meeting of Popular Movements in Modesto, where he read a letter from the pope during a keynote speech on Thursday to around 700 faith and community leaders from 12 countries.
“The grave danger is to disown our neighbors,” Pope Francis wrote in his letter. “When we do so, we deny their humanity and our own humanity without realizing it – we deny ourselves, and we deny the most important commandments of Jesus.”
Like Saint Francis of Assisi, let us give everything of ourselves: Where there is hatred, let us sow love; where there is injury, let us sow pardon; where there is discord, let us sow unity; where there is error, let us sow truth.
A letter from Pope Francis, read at the U.S. Regional World Meeting of Popular Movements in Modesto
The pope said that eventually, “The moral blindness of this indifference comes to light, like when a mirage dissipates.”
“The wounds are there, they are a reality,” the pope’s letter continued. “The unemployment is real, the violence is real, the corruption is real, the identity crisis is real, the gutting of democracies is real. The system’s gangrene cannot be whitewashed forever because sooner or later the stench becomes too strong; and when it can no longer be denied, the same power that spawned this state of affairs sets about manipulating fear, insecurity, quarrels, and even people’s justified indignation, in order to shift the responsibility for all these ills onto a ‘non-neighbor.’ I am not speaking of anyone in particular, I am speaking of a social and political process that flourishes in many parts of the world and poses a grave danger for humanity.”
In his own remarks at the conference, Turkson reminded people that “Together we can face the challenges we’ve identified as exclusion.”
“Solidarity means confronting the destructive effects of the empire of money … Let us seek for others the same opportunities we seek for ourselves,” the cardinal said. “If we want security, if we want life, then let us give security to others, if we want opportunities, then let us give opportunities to others.”
He also addressed immigration issues, saying that “Walls are built to keep some in and others out,” and then asked, “Is this the life that God desires for his children?”
The conference, aimed at strengthening relationships between human rights organizations and the faith community, was organized by the Vatican office of Promoting Integral Human Development, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and its Catholic Campaign for Human Development, and PICO National Network.
The Modesto conference was a follow-up to three larger international meetings. The last World Meeting of Popular Movements was held in Bolivia in 2015 and was attended by a number of Fresno faith leaders, who brought water from the central San Joaquin Valley that was blessed by Pope Francis.
This story will be updated.
