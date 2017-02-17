Religion notes for Feb. 18: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Faith leaders at Vatican-sponsored conference in Modesto
A number of faith leaders from the central San Joaquin Valley are attending the Vatican-sponsored U.S. Regional World Meeting of Popular Movements in Modesto that began Thursday and continues through Sunday. The 2017 conference aims to help the “most weak and vulnerable among us” by addressing issues concerning social justice and public health.
The four-day conference opened with a reading of a welcome letter from Pope Francis reminding people not to paint any race or religion as “terrorist” and to treat all people with compassion.
“I join the Holy Father in inviting all ‘to be protagonists of change of their own situation’ and share his hope that we are able to deepen the wellsprings of empathy in our society,” wrote Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Vatican’s department for Integral Human Development, in a news release from the PICO National Network, one of the event’s co-sponsors. “We are fortunate to have this opportunity to build relationships, develop our understanding of societal structures which contribute to the ‘economy of exclusion,’ and to deepen solidarity between social justice movements in the United States and the Church.”
Cardinal Turkson – who oversees Vatican offices addressing subjects such as climate change, charity, health care, immigrants and refugees – will be speaking in Fresno on Monday during an invitation-only event.
Fresno Interfaith Scholar Weekend with Abdulaziz Sachedina
7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 Nees Ave., Fresno (free); 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Feb. 25 at Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno ($55 or $10 for students); 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno (free); and 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Fresno City College’s Old Administration Building, Room 251, 1101 University Ave., Fresno (free).
Meditation event honoring Shivaratri Indian festival
Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization satellite center, 559-435-2212, free, 3-5:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
‘Nonviolence Then and Now’
Lecture: ‘Nonviolence Then and Now’ with the Rev. James Lawson Jr., Fresno State North Gym 118, Fresno, 559-278-2621, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, book signing to follow lecture, reception at 5:30 p.m.
Social Justice Series lecture about Islam
“Beyond the Myths, Breaking Down the Barriers” with Amer F. Ahmed, Clovis Community College, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, Academic Center Building One, Forum Hall, Room 150, 559-325-5378, gurdeep.herbert@cloviscollege.edu, free, 2-3 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 22.
Armenian ceremony
Commemorating historic Battle of Avarayr for religious freedom, First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, fapc.net, free, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Christian Business Men’s and Women’s Connection
Annual banquet featuring Fresno pPolice Chief Jerry Dyer, H and Terry Spees, Tornino’s Banquets, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-225-5095, info@cbmcfresno.com, cbmcfresno.com, $75, doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
The Oneness Dialogues monthly series
Central Valley Center for Spiritual Living, 723 W. Clinton Ave., Fresno, 559-612-2006, centralvalleycsl.org, 6 p.m. Feb. 24.
Concert: The Afters with Jason Gray and Jonny Diaz
First Baptist Church of Merced, 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced, 714-545-8900, transparentproductions.com/events/the-afters-merced, $15-$45, 7 p.m. Feb. 24.
Hymn Festival Sing-Along
Organized by San Joaquin Valley Chapter American Guild of Organists. University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave. Fresno, 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
‘Mr. Fix-It’ 2017 Men’s Retreat
Organized by Fresno’s First Armenian Presbyterian Church. Keynote speaker is the Rev. Philip Garo Jr., Hartland Christian Camp, 57611 Eshom Valley Drive, Badger, 559-237-6638 or administration@fapc.net for reservation information, Feb. 24-26.
Fundraiser for Syrian refugees
Help Syrian refugees in Fresno, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, $12, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
‘Prophetic Models of Justice & Compassion’ with speaker Dr. Najeeba Syeed
Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-297-9535, www.icfresno.org, $25, $10 students, 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
‘Ashes to go’ drive-up for Ash Wednesday
“Ashes to Go” at Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 7-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 1. Ashes, communion and brief church service, 6-7 p.m.
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. March 2.
‘Living Every Day with Passion and Purpose’
Featuring Matthew Kelly and musical guest Eliot Morris. Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 355 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, $39, 6:30-10:30 p.m., 559-434-7701.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Feb. 20.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 20.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 21.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
