Religion notes for Feb. 11: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Evangelist Palau discusses CityFest
Renowned evangelist Luis Palau – who has preached to millions around the world as a radio host, speaker and author – will be talking at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, to help promote a Fresno CityFest festival April 1-2 at the Save Mart Center that will include activities, speakers and Grammy award-winning musicians. There is no cost to attend the festival.
Palau has been working with more than 200 churches and organizations in the central San Joaquin Valley to bring the festival to Fresno. The Luis Palau Association spoke at Cornerstone Church Conference Center in January of 2016 to announce its interest in working with local churches to help community members. At that event, Andrew Palau – the association’s executive director and Luis Palau’s son – said that “we are doing so much better together with areas like homelessness, hunger, school partnerships, the environment, foster care, human trafficking, health and wellness, street gangs and violence, working with the police departments, and so much more.”
Ochoa in defense of immigrants, refugees
Bishop Armando Ochoa of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno issued a statement concerning immigrants and refugees:
“ ‘Welcome the stranger among you, for you were once strangers in a foreign land.’
“The defense of the most vulnerable and weak among us has been at the heart of the Catholic Church’s witness and teaching to the world for more than 2,000 years. Rooted in the wisdom of the prophets of the Hebrew Scriptures and in the consistent teachings of Jesus, our message of hope and care as believers is woven into a seamless garment which covers each one of us under the protective mantle of God’s grace and love from the moment of conception to natural death. It is this message of hope that urges us to speak and to act when contrary messages appear on the horizon of our human discourse.
“And so, our faith impels us to speak out in defense of the vulnerable and rejected members of the human family and to do what we can to alleviate their sufferings and to provide safe haven to them no matter what their race, religion, or national origin. This is not simply a ‘nice’ gesture of kindness. Rather, this is who we are! This is who we are called to be!
“The care and protection of the human rights of immigrants and refugees is of paramount importance to us as people of faith. We cannot and must not remain silent when faced with assaults against the life and well-being of people, especially children and vulnerable families, who are unable to defend themselves or who find themselves caught between the dark forces of political maneuvering and the urgent needs to simply survive.
“I appeal to the Catholic community in the Diocese of Fresno and to all people of good will to reflect most seriously on this grave responsibility that urgently faces us and to commit ourselves to defend those so in need of our voice. Currently, we are exploring appropriate ways to actively accompany them to recover their human dignity, to find a safe home and personal security, and to restore their life, liberty, and happiness.”
Know Your Rights Workshop
Hosted by local Islamic centers and Fresno State Muslim Student Association, Fresno State North Gym 118, 5241 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, free, 6 p.m. Feb. 13.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Guided meditation
“Change and Stability: The Paradox of the Present Time,” Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2212, BKWSOfresno@gmail.com, 1-5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Four Chaplains’ Day Inter-Faith Service
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave., Sanger, 559-875-8387, free, 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Jewish Film Series
“The Midnight Orchestra,” Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-432-3600, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine’s banquet
Cornerstone Conference Center, 1525 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-442-0122, $17, $30 per couple, 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
Woman priest’s Roman Catholic Mass
Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Memorial service for homeless
Memorial service for Fresno homeless who died on streets, sponsored by Diocese of Fresno’s Bishops’ Advocacy Committee for the Homeless. Poverello House, 412 F St., Fresno, 559-488-7440, jgrant@dioceseoffresno.org, free, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen
Concert, Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, 6 p.m. Feb. 17.
‘Nonviolence Then and Now’
Lecture: ‘Nonviolence Then and Now’ with the Rev. James Lawson Jr.Fresno State North Gym 118, Fresno, 559-278-2621, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, book signing to follow lecture, reception at 5:30 p.m.
Social Justice Series lecture about Islam
“Beyond the Myths, Breaking Down the Barriers” with Amer F. Ahmed, Clovis Community College, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, Academic Center Building One, Forum Hall, Room 150, 559-325-5378, gurdeep.herbert@cloviscollege.edu, free, 2-3 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 22.
Armenian ceremony
Commemorating historic Battle of Avarayr for religious freedom, First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, fapc.net, free, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Christian Business Men’s and Women’s Connection
Annual banquet featuring Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer, H and Terry Spees Tornino’s Banquets, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-225-5095, info@cbmcfresno.com, cbmcfresno.com, $75, doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
‘Mr. Fix-It’ 2017 Men’s Retreat
Organized by Fresno’s First Armenian Presbyterian Church. Keynote speaker is Rev. Philip Garo Jr., Hartland Christian Camp, 57611 Eshom Valley Dr., Badger, 559-237-6638 or administration@fapc.net for reservation information, Feb. 24-26.
Fundraiser for Syrian refugees
Help Syrian refugees in Fresno, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, $12, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Feb. 13.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 14.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
‘Ashes to go’ drive-up for Ash Wednesday
“Ashes to Go” at Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 7-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p. m. March 1. Ashes, communion and brief church service, 6-7 p.m.
