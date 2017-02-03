Religion notes for Feb. 4: News, events from Valley’s faith community

National Prayer Breakfast
Doug Kulungu, a citizen of the Congo who has lived in Fresno for 12 years, attended the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Thursday that President Donald Trump addressed.
Kulungu came to Fresno as an international student at Fresno Pacific University and now runs Kulungu for Congo, which provides humanitarian aid to people in the Congo.
Kulungu said the crowd of several thousand was “really excited” about what Trump had to say about the importance of family and his Christian faith. Kulungu hasn’t yet heard what Trump’s policies will be regarding Africa, but said he hopes the president will have a “sense of compassion” in his dealings with its people and leaders and provide aid for those suffering in Africa.
“Jesus teaches about compassion for the other people. … I believe there are a lot of good people in this country who can look at the people of Congo through the eyes of Jesus Christ.”
Drum circle and meditation
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 5.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
Concert
The Afters with Jason Gray and Jonny Diaz, First Baptist Hanford, 9125 13 1/2 Ave., Hanford, 714-545-8900, transparentproductions.com/events/the-afters-hanford, $15 to $45, 7 p.m. Feb. 6.
Grief Education and Support Group
St. Benedict Catholic Worker House, 4022 N. Cheryl Ave., Fresno, 559-229-6410, $50, 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 8-May 3.
Religion and Politics from Kennedy to Trump
Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2057, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Locked in Solidarity
World Impact, 1955 Broadway Ave., Fresno, 6 p.m. Feb. 9.
Catholic Professional and Business Club of Fresno
20th anniversary celebration, Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-434-2722, reservations@cpbcfresno.org, $22, 7:15-8:30 a.m. Feb. 10.
Guided meditation
“Change and Stability: The Paradox of the Present Time,” Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2212, BKWSOfresno@gmail.com, 1-5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Four Chaplains’ Day Inter-Faith Service
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave., Sanger, 559-875-8387, free, 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Jewish Film Series: ‘The Midnight Orchestra’
Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-432-3600, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine’s Banquet
Cornerstone Conference Center, 1525 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-442-0122, $17, $30 per couple, 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
Woman priest’s Roman Catholic Mass
Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Memorial service
Memorial service for Fresno homeless who died on streets, sponsored by Diocese of Fresno’s Bishops’ Advocacy Committee for the Homeless. Poverello House, 412 F St., Fresno, 559-488-7440, jgrant@dioceseoffresno.org, free, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Concert
Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen, Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, 6 p.m. Feb. 17.
Lecture
“Nonviolence Then and Now” with the Rev. James Lawson Jr., Fresno State North Gym 118, Fresno, 559-278-2621, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, book signing to follow lecture, reception at 5:30 p.m.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Feb. 6.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 6.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 7.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
Islam
“Beyond the Myths, Breaking Down the Barriers” with Amer F. Ahmed, Clovis Community College, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, Academic Center Building One, Forum Hall, Room 150, 559-325-5378, gurdeep.herbert@cloviscollege.edu, free, 2-3 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 22.
Armenian ceremony
Commemorating historic Battle of Avarayr for religious freedom, First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, fapc.net, free, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Fundraiser dinner
Help Syrian refugees in Fresno, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, $12, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
