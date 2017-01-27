Religion notes for Jan. 28: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Know your inner self at Feb. 11 event
“Change and Stability: The Paradox of the Present Time” will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave. The course will enable you to know your inner self, experience your inner being through the healing power of meditation, develop a deeper understanding and significance of change in your life and learn practical steps to maintaining stability within. There is no cost and reservations must be made by Feb. 8 at BKWSOfresno@gmail.com, 559-435-2212.
Dress-a-girl sewing day
By Stitches for the Savior to help girls in need, Campus Bible Church, 4710 N. Maple Ave., Room A-101, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28. RSVP: bizybears@yahoo.com. Fabric, equipment and instruction provided. Suggested $3 donation.
His Little Feet International Children’s Choir
New Harvest Church, 698 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis, hislittlefeet.org/choir/see-choir, 9 and 11 a.m. Jan. 29.
GateWay Church, 1100 S. Sowell St., Visalia, hislittlefeet.org/choir/see-choir, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
Panel and discussion: Moving Together Forward
Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
Celebrate Recovery
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, free, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 31.
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
Drum circle and meditation
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 5.
The Afters with Jason Gray and Jonny Diaz
First Baptist Hanford, 9125 13 1/2 Ave., Hanford, 714-545-8900, transparentproductions.com/events/the-afters-hanford, $15-$45, 7 p.m. Feb. 6.
Catholic Professional and Business Club of Fresno
20th anniversary celebration, Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-434-2722, reservations@cpbcfresno.org, $22, 7:15-8:30 a.m. Feb. 10.
Four Chaplains’ Day Inter-Faith Service
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave., Sanger, 559-875-8387, free, 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Jewish Film Series: ‘The Midnight Orchestra’
Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-432-3600, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine’s Banquet
Cornerstone Conference Center, 1525 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-442-0122, $17, $30 per couple, 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Jan. 30.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30.
La Vina Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 31.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
The Faith & Values report is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”
