Religion notes for Jan. 21: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Christian cross maker Michael Love Angelo dies
Michael Love Angelo, who made and donated countless small wooden Christian crosses in the Fresno community, died of brain cancer on Jan. 4 at his Fresno home. Angelo’s sister said a celebration of his life will be held at a friend’s ranch in Raymond. A date has not been set.
Angelo was featured in an April 16 column in The Bee. In that story, Scott Bennett said this of his friend: “He just has a huge heart. I’ve never met a kinder, more gentle spirit in a man. He really has a servant’s heart. He loves God with all of his being.”
Interfaith Scholar Weekend to feature Islamic studies professor
This year’s Fresno Interfaith Scholar Weekend will be held Feb. 24-26 in Fresno and will feature guest speaker Abdulaziz Sachedina, professor and International Institute of Islamic Thought chair of Islamic Studies at George Mason University in Virginia. The theme is “Islam, Human Rights, and Interfaith Dialogue.” Organizers say Sachedina is considered an expert in interfaith affairs, especially related to Islam, and is a well-known writer and researcher.
The opening presentation, “In Search of Religious Pluralism in Islamic Tradition,” will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 Nees Ave., Fresno. There will be three talks on Feb. 25 at Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno: “Islamic Theological Ethics: The Ontology of Human Action” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; “The Inherency of Human Dignity as the Foundation of Interfaith Dialogue” from 10:45 a.m. to noon; and “Religious Minorities: Tolerance or Acceptance? Law and Ethics in Islam” from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. A sermon will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, followed by the closing talk, “The Islamic Roots of Democratic Pluralism,” at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 in Fresno City College’s Old Administration Building, Room 251, 1101 University Ave., Fresno.
The event is sponsored by many churches and spiritual organizations in Fresno. Registration includes breakfast and lunch on Saturday and is $45 before Feb. 4, $50 before Feb. 24, $55 at the door, and $10 for students. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit interfaithscholar.org or call 559-435-2690. Registration is not needed for the Friday and Sunday events.
First Responder Prayer Breakfast with Chief Dyer and Sheriff Mims
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, $15, tickets can be purchased at the church between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., or online at pdprayer.eventbrite.com, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 21.
Helping One Woman dinner
Romano’s Macaroni Grill, 7650 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-212-4693, $18, 6 p.m. Jan. 21.
His Little Feet International Children’s Choir
The Well Community Church, 2044 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, hislittlefeet.org/choir/see-choir, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
Family Community Church, 2434 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, hislittlefeet.org/choir/see-choir, 9 and 11 a.m. Jan. 22.
Faith Christian Academy, 450 W. Elm St., Coalinga, hislittlefeet.org/choir/see-choir, 10 a.m. Jan. 25.
Faith Fellowship Church, 450 W. Elm St., Coalinga, hislittlefeet.org/choir/see-choir, 7 p.m. Jan. 25.
New Harvest Church, 698 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis, hislittlefeet.org/choir/see-choir, 9 and 11 a.m. Jan. 29.
GateWay Church, 1100 S. Sowell St., Visalia, hislittlefeet.org/choir/see-choir, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
Screening of ‘Sound of Unity: The Twelve Powers’
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-227-1189, www.unityoffresno.org, $7, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 21.
Sewing day to make pillow cases for foster children
Fabric donated, but bring sewing supplies. New pillows and new or used suitcases or duffel bags also accepted, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Easton, 559-888-6610, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21.
Guided meditation with Sister Hema Patel
Celebrating Founder’s Day for Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization, Fresno center of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization, 7319 N. Fourth St., Fresno, 559-435-2212, BKWSOfresno@gmail.com, free, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 22.
‘Babel: Blessing or Babble’
Presented by Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary’s Valerie Rempel for World Fellowship Sunday, College Community Church Mennonite Brethren Church, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, with piano music from Fresno State’s JoungMin Sur, free, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 22.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
Celebrate Recovery
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, free, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 24.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Dress-a-girl sewing day
By Stitches for the Savior to help girls in need, Campus Bible Church, 4710 N. Maple Ave., Room A-101, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28. RSVP: bizybears@yahoo.com. Fabric, equipment and instruction provided. Suggested $3 donation.
Panel and discussion: Moving Together Forward
Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Jan. 23.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23.
La Vina Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 24.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
