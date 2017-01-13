Religion notes for Jan. 14: News, events from Valley’s faith community

His Little Feet International Children’s Choir performing in Valley
His Little Feet International Children’s Choir, made up of orphans from around the world, will be performing in the central San Joaquin Valley from Jan. 18 to Feb. 1.
Tour schedule: 7 p.m. Jan. 18, Christian Temple Fresno, 535 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno; 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Fresno Orphan Care Summit at The Well Community Church, 2044 E. Nees Ave., Fresno; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Jan. 22, Family Community Church, 2434 E. Nees Ave., Fresno; 10 a.m. Jan. 25, Faith Christian Academy, 450 W. Elm St., Coalinga; 7 p.m. Jan. 25, Faith Fellowship Church, 450 W. Elm St., Coalinga; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. New Harvest Church, 698 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis; and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1, GateWay Church, 1100 S. Sowell St., Visalia.
Saint Agnes Women’s Club presents $105,000 to Holy Cross Center for Women
Saint Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women received a $105,000 donation from the Saint Agnes Women’s Club during the club’s annual installation of officers luncheon on Jan. 9. The Holy Cross Center for Women offers educational programs and respite for homeless and low-income women and their children.
The donation will help fund the center’s educational programs, such as six-week summer programs for children between the ages of 4 and 17; services for women and children – including laundry, showering facilities and weekly distribution of clothing and diapers – and a revitalization of the center’s playground area. The money was raised through annual fundraiser events such as Le Petit Tea, Happy Hour for Holy Cross and the Fashion and Entertainment Event.
‘Jesus’ Great Commission’ by Fresno Pacific Seminary professor Tim Geddert
College Community Church, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15.
Screening and discussion of ‘Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin’
Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 12:15-2:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
Celebrate Recovery
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, free, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 17.
Listening circle to discuss concerns about coming Trump presidency
Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Screening of ‘Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War’
Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
Interfaith candlelight vigil before presidential inauguration
Organized by Faith in Fresno, Big Red Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, free, 6 p.m., Jan. 19.
Circle of Peace gathering in lieu of watching presidential inauguration
Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 9 a.m. Jan. 20.
Wilbur Daniels & The Chordsmen
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-908-4923, 6 p.m. Jan. 20.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
Helping One Woman dinner
Romano’s Macaroni Grill, 7650 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-212-4693, $18, 6 p.m. Jan. 21.
Screening of ‘Sound of Unity: The Twelve Powers’
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-227-1189, www.unityoffresno.org, $7, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 21.
Guided meditation with Sister Hema Patel celebrating Founder’s Day for Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization
Fresno center of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization, 7319 N. Fourth St., Fresno, 559- 435-2212, BKWSOfresno@gmail.com, free, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 22.
Dress-a-girl sewing day by Stitches for the Savior to help girls in need
Campus Bible Church, 4710 N. Maple Ave., Room A-101, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28. RSVP: bizybears@yahoo.com. Fabric, equipment and instruction provided. Suggested $3 donation.
Panel and discussion: Moving Together Forward
Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Jan. 16.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 16.
La Vina Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 17.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
