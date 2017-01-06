Religion notes for Jan. 7: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Inauguration week ministry
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno will offer several events in the week leading up to the presidential inauguration to “offer support and spiritual care to those who may be feeling concerned or frightened about the incoming administration.”
“Many are concerned that various segments of our population might be targeted under new policies, especially undocumented workers, Muslims, members of the GLBTQ community, women and vulnerable people needing healthcare,” said the Rev. Tim Kutzmark. “We’re offering a safe and comforting space for people to acknowledge what they are feeling and join together in like-minded community.”
Events will be held at the church, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, and include a 12:15 p.m. Jan. 15 showing of the documentary “Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin” about the civil rights movement; 2 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 listening circles in the sanctuary with Kutzmark; 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 showing of the documentary “Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War”; a 9 a.m. Jan. 20 “Circle of Peace Gathering” with reflections, songs and meditations on peace in lieu of watching the inauguration; and a 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29 panel discussion, “Moving Forward Together.”
Fundraiser dinner by Human Rights Coalition for Syrian refugees in Fresno area
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, $12.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9.
‘God’s Light Brings Freedom from Fear’ by Fresno Pacific Seminary professor Lynn Jost
College Community Church, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8.
Armenian Christmas Dinner
First Armenian Presbyterian Church of Fresno, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, $13, Jan. 10.
Celebrate Recovery
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, free, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 10.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
‘Jesus’ Great Commission’ by Fresno Pacific Seminary professor Tim Geddert
College Community Church, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15.
Sound of Unity: The Twelve Powers
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-227-1189, www.unityoffresno.org, $7, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 21.
Wilbur Daniels & The Chordsmen
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-908-4923, 6 p.m. Jan. 20.
Dress-a-girl sewing day by Stitches for the Savior to help girls in need
Campus Bible Church, 4710 N. Maple Ave., Room A-101, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28. RSVP: bizybears@yahoo.com. Fabric, equipment and instruction provided. Suggested $3 donation.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Jan. 9.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 9.
La Vina Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 9.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 10.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9.
