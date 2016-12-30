Religion notes for Dec. 31: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Fresno State professor helps preserve medieval Armenian gospel
A 1,000-year-old Gospel of Tsughrut has been restored in the village of Tsughrut, Armenia, thanks in large part to Professor Der Mugrdechian, Berberian coordinator of Fresno State’s Armenian Studies Program. Mugrdechian and Arusyak Baldryan, a master’s student of UNESCO World Heritage Studies at Brandenburg Technical University of Cottbus Senftenberg in Germany, applied for and received a grant to restore the manuscript, implemented by the Matenadaran Conservation Department – also the first time the department was able to do this work outside of its laboratory.
Educators say the Gospel of Tsughrut is a “rare example of Armenian medieval art in terms of its iconography and simplicity of miniature expression, dating from 974 AD,” and that it has been carefully preserved and protected since 1830 by the Saponjyan family as the holy relic of the village. Conservationists say there are a large number of similar manuscripts still in need of recovery, and that they are searching for more funding to do additional restoration.
Armenian Christmas Dinner
First Armenian Presbyterian Church of Fresno, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, $13, Jan. 10.
Celebrate Recovery
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, free, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 3.
Drum circle and meditation
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 1.
Family Mental Health Life Group
New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-313-4226, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 5.
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
New Hope Singers
First Armenian Presbyterian Church of Fresno, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
Sound of Unity: The Twelve Powers
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-227-1189, www.unityoffresno.org, $7, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 21.
Vacation Bible School, for ages 3-11
First Armenian Presbyterian Church of Fresno, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 5-6.
Wilbur Daniels & The Chordsmen
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-908-4923, 6 p.m. Jan. 20.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Jan. 2.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 2.
La Vina Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 2.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 3.
The Faith & Values report is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”
Comments