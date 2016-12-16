Religion notes for Dec. 17: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Diocese of Fresno kicks off 50th anniversary year
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno commissioned a new “mobile chapel” on Thursday outside St. John’s Cathedral in Fresno to kickoff its 50th anniversary year. The diocese celebrates its 50th anniversary Dec. 15, 2017. Catholic leaders say the mobile chapel – a converted trailer with an altar – will mostly be sent to rural areas without a Catholic church nearby so the sacraments are available to more people in the central San Joaquin Valley.
U.S. Regional World Meeting of Popular Movements set for Modesto
The Vatican-sponsored U.S. Regional World Meeting of Popular Movements will be held in Modesto from Feb. 16-19. Catholic officials said Pope Francis is exploring teleconference possibilities. The event is closed to the public; each diocese is allowed to send a set number of delegates. Organizers say “the right to work, housing and land are primary areas of concern. Racial injustice, immigration and environmental challenges will also be addressed.”
Goals outlined at Faith in the Valley Leadership Assembly
Faith in the Valley held a Leadership Assembly on Dec. 5 in Atwater where more than 110 community leaders in the Valley pledged to build a stronger network and respond to threats facing communities in a “moment of profound uncertainty” following the presidential election by working to “protect vulnerable people and advance our long-term racial, economic, and environmental justice goals.” The leaders also celebrated voter engagement efforts that the group says contributed to the passage of state Propositions 55, 56 and 57, which address education, health care and prison reform. A key goal within the next 60 days is promoting “sanctuary” policies to protect undocumented immigrants in the Valley.
Faith in the Valley also officially installed its inaugural 15-member board of directors during the assembly, comprised of three representatives from each of its county chapters: Faith in Kern, Faith in Fresno (formerly known as Faith in Community), Faith in Merced, Faith in Stanislaus and Faith in San Joaquin. The next Faith in the Valley Leadership Assembly will be held in Fresno on Jan. 28.
‘The Story of Maryam: Transcending Religious and Gender Boundaries’
Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-297-9535, icfresno.org, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Festival of Lessons & Carols
North Fresno Mennonite Brethren Church, 5724 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dec. 18.
Kerman Community Living Nativity
Kerman Community Center, 15101 W. Kearney Blvd., Kerman, jmsafreno@gmail.com, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
Lesson of Carols Advent choir performance
College Community Church, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
‘When the Holidays Hurt’ service for those grieving or struggling
Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-322-6146, uufresno.org, free, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
World Meditation Day event
Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization meditation center, 7319 N. Fourth St., Fresno, 559-435-2212, Free, 3-5:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe services at St. John’s Cathedral
St. John’s Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa St., Fresno, 559-485-6210, stjohnsfresno.org, midnight (Midnight Mass), 5 a.m. (Mañanitas), 5:30 a.m. (Mass), noon (veneration), 6 p.m. (posadas) Dec. 19.
Celebrate Recovery
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, free, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20.
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Dec. 19.
SouthPoint Foursquare Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 20.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Newman Catholic Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
The Faith & Values report is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”
Comments