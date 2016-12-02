Alan Autry hits the live stage in Cornerstone Church production

Alan Autry, the former television star and Fresno mayor, takes a major role in a play presented by Cornerstone Church at the Wilson Theatre beginning Saturday night.
The play is “The Gospel According to Scrooge” taken from the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.” Autry, making his live stage debut according to Cornerstone, will play the Angel of Christmas Present.
Free performances are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and again nightly Dec. 9-12. All performances begin at 7 p.m. The Dec. 9-10 performances have a special “Dinner with the Cratchits” before the show for $20 with VIP seating for the play.
Autry played in many TV series, most notably “In the Heat of the Night,” and was Fresno mayor from 2001-08.
The theater is at 1455 Fulton St. in downtown Fresno. For more information, go to www.cornerstonefresno.com.
