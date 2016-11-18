Religion

Religion notes for Nov. 19: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Faith in the Valley responds to election

Faith in the Valley on Nov. 12 shared a statement about the recent election: “During one of the most controversial presidential campaigns of our time characterized by fear mongering and dehumanizing rhetoric, community leaders from 70 Valley congregations, student volunteers, and partners worked tirelessly over the past several months in a non-partisan campaign to engage thousands of new and infrequent voters – individuals who have been systematically shut out of the decision making process in our cities – to encourage them to have their voices heard at the ballot box and the ongoing work towards a more just, inclusive, and healthy Central Valley.”

The full statement can be read online on Faith in the Valley’s Facebook page.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Christmas Boutique and Bake Sale

Our Lady of Victory Church, 2838 N. West Ave., Fresno.

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rummage sale

This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123.

7 a.m.-noon

Screening of ‘Hunting Elephants’

Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638.

7:15 p.m.

Voices United Chorus

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-392-2567, voicesunitedchorus.com, $25.

5:30-9 p.m.

Music performance: Songs of My Soul with Elizabeth Padilla

Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2212.

6:30-8:30 p.m

Sunday, Nov. 20

Christmas Boutique and Bake Sale

Our Lady of Victory Church, 2838 N. West Ave., Fresno.

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

A Festival of Lessons and Carols presented by Fresno Pacific University

First Presbyterian Church, 1540 M St., Fresno, 559-453-2267, www.eventbrite.com/e/a-festival-of-lessons-carols-tickets-27742044201?aff=ehomecard, $10, $5 students.

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Interfaith Alliance of Central California Thanksgiving Service

Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno. Bring a plate of fruit, vegetables or sweets for a gathering to follow the service.

5:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

Griefshare

Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free.

6 p.m.

Griefshare

SouthPoint Foursquare Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free.

6-8 p.m.

Griefshare

Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free.

7-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Catholic Charities seventh annual Turkey Drive

KSEE 24, 5035 E. McKinley Ave., Fresno, klilles@ccdof.org or 559-237-0851 ext. 1104, to volunteer; $500 donations receive free advertising by KSEE 24 throughout the day.

5 a.m.-7 p.m.

Griefshare

Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free.

6:30-8 p.m.

Griefshare – Surviving the Holidays

Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free.

7-8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen

New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, free-will offering.

7-9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

‘Messiah’ sing-along

First Presbyterian Church of Fresno, 1540 M St., Fresno, 559-485-6460.

3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Advent Reflections Through Words & Music with Susan Doering, violin and Dieter Wulfhorst, violoncello

University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-392-1425, dwcello@yahoo.com, Free.

3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Advent Reflections Through Words & Music with Susan Doering, violin and Dieter Wulfhorst, violoncello

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 120 N. Hall St., Visalia, 559-392-1425, dwcello@yahoo.com, Free.

3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Lydia’s Closet Christmas Boutique

Fresno First Baptist Church, 1400 W Saginaw Way, Fresno.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Festival of Trees Boutique

Saint Columba Church, 5073 N. Palm Ave., Fresno. Proceeds benefit charities. Lunch available for purchase.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Sierra Vocal Arts Ensemble presents Home for the Holidays

First United Methodist Church, 344 E. Morton Ave., Porterville, 559-804-7995, $25, $20 seniors and students.

3 p.m.

