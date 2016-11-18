Religion notes for Nov. 19: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Faith in the Valley responds to election
Faith in the Valley on Nov. 12 shared a statement about the recent election: “During one of the most controversial presidential campaigns of our time characterized by fear mongering and dehumanizing rhetoric, community leaders from 70 Valley congregations, student volunteers, and partners worked tirelessly over the past several months in a non-partisan campaign to engage thousands of new and infrequent voters – individuals who have been systematically shut out of the decision making process in our cities – to encourage them to have their voices heard at the ballot box and the ongoing work towards a more just, inclusive, and healthy Central Valley.”
The full statement can be read online on Faith in the Valley’s Facebook page.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Christmas Boutique and Bake Sale
Our Lady of Victory Church, 2838 N. West Ave., Fresno.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Rummage sale
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123.
7 a.m.-noon
Screening of ‘Hunting Elephants’
Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638.
7:15 p.m.
Voices United Chorus
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-392-2567, voicesunitedchorus.com, $25.
5:30-9 p.m.
Music performance: Songs of My Soul with Elizabeth Padilla
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2212.
6:30-8:30 p.m
Sunday, Nov. 20
Christmas Boutique and Bake Sale
Our Lady of Victory Church, 2838 N. West Ave., Fresno.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
A Festival of Lessons and Carols presented by Fresno Pacific University
First Presbyterian Church, 1540 M St., Fresno, 559-453-2267, www.eventbrite.com/e/a-festival-of-lessons-carols-tickets-27742044201?aff=ehomecard, $10, $5 students.
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Interfaith Alliance of Central California Thanksgiving Service
Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno. Bring a plate of fruit, vegetables or sweets for a gathering to follow the service.
5:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free.
6 p.m.
Griefshare
SouthPoint Foursquare Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free.
6-8 p.m.
Griefshare
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Catholic Charities seventh annual Turkey Drive
KSEE 24, 5035 E. McKinley Ave., Fresno, klilles@ccdof.org or 559-237-0851 ext. 1104, to volunteer; $500 donations receive free advertising by KSEE 24 throughout the day.
5 a.m.-7 p.m.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free.
6:30-8 p.m.
Griefshare – Surviving the Holidays
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen
New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, free-will offering.
7-9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27
‘Messiah’ sing-along
First Presbyterian Church of Fresno, 1540 M St., Fresno, 559-485-6460.
3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Advent Reflections Through Words & Music with Susan Doering, violin and Dieter Wulfhorst, violoncello
University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-392-1425, dwcello@yahoo.com, Free.
3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Advent Reflections Through Words & Music with Susan Doering, violin and Dieter Wulfhorst, violoncello
St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 120 N. Hall St., Visalia, 559-392-1425, dwcello@yahoo.com, Free.
3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Lydia’s Closet Christmas Boutique
Fresno First Baptist Church, 1400 W Saginaw Way, Fresno.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Festival of Trees Boutique
Saint Columba Church, 5073 N. Palm Ave., Fresno. Proceeds benefit charities. Lunch available for purchase.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Sierra Vocal Arts Ensemble presents Home for the Holidays
First United Methodist Church, 344 E. Morton Ave., Porterville, 559-804-7995, $25, $20 seniors and students.
3 p.m.
