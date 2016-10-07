Religion notes for Oct. 8: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Harvest of Harmony anniversary celebrations
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with two weeks of events in early October. The “Twenty Years of Unfailing Expectations” celebrations continue with Bishop Robert Hooks, senior pastor at Restoration Ministries in Visalia, speaking at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Paul Binon, senior pastor at Westside Church of God, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, as the prelude to the main anniversary reunion gala at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, featuring comedian J-Red, recording artist Terrell Griffin and others. Pastor Phillip Goudeaux from Calvary Christian Center in Sacramento will speak at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to close the festivities. For more information or to register, visit hhic20yearanniversary.com.
Diocesan Congress and Youth Day
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno will host its Diocesan Congress and Youth Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave. The event includes workshops in Spanish, English, Vietnamese, Korean and Hmong, and a special “young adult track” for those between the ages of 18 and 29. Keynote speakers are Deacon Alex Jones presenting in English, and Jose Antonio Medina and Patricia Jimenez in Spanish. The event includes 40 vendors sharing religious articles and books. Cost is $40 and does not include lunch. For more information or to register, visit dioceseoffresno.org/congress.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Muslim chaplains awards banquet: Religion in Correctional Institutions: Rehabilitation Begins in the Human Soul
Ramada Fresno North, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-308-7783, macausa.org, $40.
7 p.m.
Food and Fun Festival
First Chinese Baptist Church, 6080 N. Angus Ave., Fresno, 559-438-0303, Free.
4-8 p.m.
Oktoberfest
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5140 N. Fruit Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2092, 559-449-0129, $25.
6 p.m.
Immanuel Youth Car & Motorcycle Show
Washington Union High School, 6041 S. Elm Ave., Fresno.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Holiday boutique
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Fresno.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Blessing of the Animals
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5140 N. Fruit Ave., Fresno, 559-259-9440, Free.
3 p.m.
Michael Jr. Live Comedy Show
Visalia First Assemly Church, 3737 S. Akers St., Visalia, store.michaeljr.com/products/michael-jr-live-at-visalia-bringin-the-funny-comedy-show-october-9, $20.
5 p.m.
New Spirit Rising liturgy with Rev. Donnieau Snyder
Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno.
4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free.
6 p.m.
Griefshare
SouthPoint Foursquare Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free.
6-8 p.m.
Griefshare
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free.
6:30-8 p.m.
MercyMe concert
Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com, $15-$20.
7 p.m
Thursday, Oct. 13
Fresno Pacific University Chamber Choir and Women’s Chorale
Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, music@fresno.edu, $5.
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Mass to pray for medical professionals
St. John’s Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa St., Fresno.
12:10 p.m
Saturday, Oct. 15
Chonda Pierce Happily Laughter After Tour
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-298-8001, chonda.org, $5-$45.
7 p.m
Holiness Revolution featuring Dan DeMatte and Aaron Richards
Sacred Heart Church, 2140 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-709-3625, DynamicCatholic.com, $20.
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m
Friday, Oct. 21
Mass for the justice and legal field
St. John’s Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa St., Fresno.
12:10 p.m
Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen
New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, Free-will offering.
7-9 p.m
Saturday, Oct. 22
Oasis: A Personal Day Retreat for Men and Women
Bennett’s Ranch, 26801 Road 132, Visalia, 559-627-8202, www.fullsail.org/oasis, Free.
9 a.m.-4 p.m
Rend Collective
NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave., Fresno, 559-276-2300, transparentproductions.com/events/rend-collective-fresno, $25-$50.
7 p.m
Sunday, Oct. 30
Ginza Food Bazaar
Fresno Buddhist Temple’s Family Dharma Center, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-442-4054, fresnobuddhisttemple.org, $15.
11 a.m.-3 p.m
Monday, Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-384-0326, www.bikechurch.org.
7-9 p.m
Friday, Nov. 4
Holiday boutique
Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, 559-862-9393.
4-7 p.m
Mother of Life featuring Isabel Bayrakdarian, Armenian hymns and chants
Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-224-1001, www.signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/116779.
7 p.m
Saturday, Nov. 5
Holiday boutique
Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, 559-862-9393.
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m
Sunday, Nov. 6
Drum circle and meditation
Community Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690.
6-7 p.m.
Holiday Crafts Fair
Unitarian Universalist Church, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, UUCraftFair@gmail.com.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
LifeWay Baptist Church’s 75th Anniversary
LifeWay Baptist Church, 4250 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-228-1614, lbc@lifewaybaptist.org, $15 for the luncheon. Reservations required by Oct. 16.
10:30 a.m
Worldwide Prophetic Evangelical Ministries
Ramada Inn Aiport, 5090 E. Clinton Way, Fresno, 559-417-1889.
5-7 p.m
The Faith & Values report is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”
Comments