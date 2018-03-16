Janessa Ramirez's mother to the man who killed her daughter: 'I still forgive you'

Stacey Gonzales faced the man who shot and killed her daughter.

There was so much she wanted to say to Brian Cooks, who had just been sentenced in Fresno Superior Court to 21 years in prison for taking the life of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez. But it took less than a minute for Gonzales to read aloud a letter she had written for this moment.

In that minute, she made time to say four liberating words, "I still forgive you." And then the letter went beyond forgiveness.

"I hope and pray that you find God," she said to Cooks , "and make peace for what you have done."

She ended it with Janessa: "I hope you don't ever forget her face. I hope you see her face every time you close your eyes."

Janessa died Jan. 18, 2015 after being struck by an errant bullet outside a west Fresno laundromat — an innocent child caught in the crossfire of gang violence. Her death rocked the community.

"There are very few homicides that occur that capture the heart of an entire community, and Janessa Ramirez was one of those," Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer said. "She became everyone's daughter."

Thinking about the 9-year-old still brings tears to Dyer's eyes. He closed Janessa's casket during her memorial service, and sat beside her mother in court during Cooks' sentencing March 5. He called the sentencing hearing a time of "incredible healing."

Gonzales wasn't alone in offering forgiveness. Other members of Janessa's family did the same. They also offered their sympathies to Cooks' family.

"That was powerful," Dyer said.

The police chief said the experience "helped me to realize what's most important in life, and it's forgiveness and healing, not what happens in the courtroom."

Forgiveness and grief

What's even more powerful is that such forgiveness was not new. Janessa's mother forgave Cooks three years ago, in the heart-wrenching aftermath of her daughter's death.

She credits her faith in God for making this possible. She likes to point out that Janessa's name means a "gift from God." Hate and revenge are not part of Gonzales' vocabulary.

"I'm not that person, I've never been that person, I don't even know how to be, per se, mean," Gonzales said. "I know how to forgive and let it go. I don't hold grudges. I just feel sorry, too, for his parents."

Dyer said he recognized the first time they met that Gonzales "was different, she was special."





"What I found most amazing about her is early on, when most people would be concerned about themselves after having their daughter shot and killed in their arms, she was reaching out to me to see how I was doing," Dyer said, "because she knew that pressure that I felt to have the case solved very quickly."

The two have since formed a strong friendship, talking frequently on the phone to see how the other is doing.

After Cooks fired his gun, Janessa and her family didn't realize immediately she had been shot because the girl was struck by a stray round fired from several hundred yards away. Her mother found the wound after Janessa complained of a burning pain in her stomach and said she couldn't move. Janessa didn't scream or cry, her mother recalls. She just died.

At first, Gonzales was in shock and denial, unable to process or accept her child was gone. The 9-year-old also was her mother's best friend. The two were nearly inseparable.

Little things constantly remind the single mother of her only daughter — the color purple, butterflies, happy songs by Janessa's favorite artist, Bruno Mars. She says there's a hole in her heart that can never be filled. She carries on because she wants to live for Janessa and be there for her son and two grandsons.

A cry for change

While she forgives Cooks, she accepts his prison sentence. After his sentencing, Gonzales slept better than she had in three years. She feels like a weight has been lifted and she can finally move forward.

Gonzales wants to become a bigger voice in the community to help stop gang violence. She also wants to help people grieving the loss of a loved one to an act of violence. She plans to write a book about her experience to help others cope.

There is a need for her voice. Fresno is among the most violent places in California. Eight people have been murdered in the city this year. Fifteen were killed during the same period last year.

Police recently mobilized more officers to stop a new string of retaliatory gang shootings.

Janessa's death remains a rallying cry for change and a hope for a better future.

Janessa Ramirez, 9, was killed by a stray bullet from a gang gunfight as she stood outside a west Fresno laundromat at Marks and Clinton avenues in January 2015. Special to The Bee

After Janessa's casket was placed in a vehicle following the memorial service, Dyer shared this message, his eyes still red from tears: "We just need to do so much more in the police department, so much more in the community, the churches, the parents, the teachers, to make sure this doesn't happen again. And if we can do that, then Janessa's death was not in vain."





Janessa was killed on the weekend celebrating the birth of her role model, Martin Luther King Jr. She had told her mother she wanted to be famous someday and grow up to be like the civil rights leader, who was a champion of nonviolent activism.

Janessa's mother is keeping her daughter's dream in her heart as she moves forward.