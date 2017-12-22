The forgotten children of Motel Drive have a champion in a former gang member

More Videos 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back Pause 1:50 Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:49 A Native American elder visits the site of a home where he lived in Yosemite Valley 1:43 Clovis teens buy Christmas presents for foster youth 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:53 Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life Richard Burrell started the program after seeing children living in substandard housing and around bad influences. On Tuesday, a special Christmas celebration was held for the kids at Tree Of Life in Fresno. Richard Burrell started the program after seeing children living in substandard housing and around bad influences. On Tuesday, a special Christmas celebration was held for the kids at Tree Of Life in Fresno. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Richard Burrell started the program after seeing children living in substandard housing and around bad influences. On Tuesday, a special Christmas celebration was held for the kids at Tree Of Life in Fresno. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee