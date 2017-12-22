Teens aren’t selfish, says teacher. His class bought foster kids Christmas presents

More Videos 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back Pause 1:50 Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:49 A Native American elder visits the site of a home where he lived in Yosemite Valley 1:43 Clovis teens buy Christmas presents for foster youth 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:53 Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Clovis teens buy Christmas presents for foster youth Clovis North High School students from Cliff Nitschke's AP government class donated money and time for a shopping trip benefiting 13 foster children. The students went to Target to pick out the gifts. Clovis North High School students from Cliff Nitschke's AP government class donated money and time for a shopping trip benefiting 13 foster children. The students went to Target to pick out the gifts. Carmen George The Fresno Bee

