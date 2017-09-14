Fresno State engineering student’s clever idea could shorten power outages

More Videos 2:56 This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars Pause 1:31 Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:25 Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires 2:01 Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall 0:47 Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 1:39 Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 5:46 Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 1:51 Check out this waterspout that formed over Lake Tahoe 1:12 Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars While working as an intern for Southern California Edison, Fresno State electrical engineering student Matthew Stilwell, 20, came up with a novel solution to reduce power outages in Visalia. His $450,000 proposal was approved by the electric utility company this summer and will be implemented next year. Here’s how it works. While working as an intern for Southern California Edison, Fresno State electrical engineering student Matthew Stilwell, 20, came up with a novel solution to reduce power outages in Visalia. His $450,000 proposal was approved by the electric utility company this summer and will be implemented next year. Here’s how it works. John Walker The Fresno Bee

