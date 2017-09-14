Fresno State engineering student’s clever idea could shorten power outages

Twenty-year-old Matthew Stilwell was asked to help save a city from power outages shortly after starting a summer internship at Southern California Edison.
It was a nerve-wracking but welcome surprise for the electrical engineering student, who expected to be fetching coffee for co-workers at the electric utility company that serves 15 million customers. Stilwell, who had just completed his sophomore year at Fresno State, was instead tasked with finding a way to get the lights back on faster in Visalia.
Stilwell knew it wouldn’t be easy or cheap, but with guidance from co-workers and hard work, he came up with a solution he considers reliable and cost-efficient. So did the company’s top managers, who approved his proposal this summer with a commitment to pay $450,000 to fund it.
“Right when they all said approved, I was kind of jumping in my chair,” Stilwell says. “I was so excited.”
It’s not very common for an intern to receive funding for a proposal, says Stilwell’s manager, Michael Peterson.
“Matt definitely came across as somebody who took initiative and could be entrusted with a project of this scale,” Peterson says. “In addition to the technical, hands-on work he did in the field, he also had to present this project in order to get it approved.”
Stilwell’s proposal: Install a second power line that electricity can be re-routed through during an outage, acting as a shortcut to bypass an affected area. The second line will be about a half a mile long and span the length of the busy commercial district. Known as a box loop circuit, the line will prevent more outages near an affected area and ensure an entire circuit doesn’t lose power. It’s not a new invention, but it is an extraordinary project for an intern.
This will ensure that less people experience outages and it will also shorten the length of those outages.
Michael Peterson
A construction permit for Stilwell’s project will likely be filed mid-2018 in Visalia, Peterson says, and construction should be completed by the end of next year.
Stilwell’s good work led to the extension of his 12-week summer internship. Since the fall semester started at Fresno State, he’s been working part-time at the energy company. It’s been an exciting opportunity for the Fresno man, who loves math, science and technology – and blending all three together to help people.
