Madera teen leads Kids on a Mission, the goal is to help people locally and worldwide
Kaitlin Riffel, 16, of Madera, leads her nonprofit organization, Kids on a Mission, from her office in Fresno. Kids on a Mission strives to empower kids to lead other people and help other kids in their community.
Silvia FloresThe Fresno Bee
