Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

Exercise is key in helping those who live with Parkinson’s disease. Boxing classes through Rock Steady Boxing at Cen-Cal Fitness is proving very beneficial, physically and socially. Ken Rivera, who has Parkinson's disease, talks about the benefits of taking the boxing class.
The St. Francis Homeless Project employs former homeless women who complete drug/alcohol rehab. Learning life skills, they are paid to make dog biscuits for the Dogs Dig Em’ ministry. After the six-month program is up, the ministry helps them find other work.
Baby, the beloved dog of Clifford Herbert, a Fresno homeless man with cancer, has found a new home with Stephanie Walker and her family in Squaw Valley. It was Herbert's Christmas wish to find his dog a home before he died.