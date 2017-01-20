'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

Service dog Rambler is a lab from Canine Companions for Independence. He works with Morten Johnson of Kingsburg, bringing joy to the life of a man who was feeling increasingly isolated by Multiple sclerosis.
Pedal Pushers volunteer Anne Mose, 90, who is legally blind, leads resident Flora "Flo" Burgess, 92, on a walk around campus at The Terraces at San Joaquin, in Fresno. Pedal Pushers is a group of volunteers at the senior living campus who lead less-mobile neighbors on walks.
Patrick Jordan, 19, who has Down syndrome, welcomes visitors to his Spirit Halloween House as he shares some of his favorite animated props such as the Lurching Zombie, Creepy Caretaker and Swinging Swamp Hag.
Norah Kerr, 4, with the help of her mother, Amanda, raises money by recycling to help rescue shelter dogs. Her donations help the Fresno Humane Animal Services prepare and send adoptable dogs from Fresno to areas with fewer adoptable dogs.
Matthew Brewster, 27, of Fresno, recently received furnishings and housewares from Wings Advocacy Fresno, which helps former homeless people furnish their apartments. He says it has helped make his new apartment into a home.
Crystal Hodges spent the past four months working with 50 artists from around the world seeing how they would depict her in regard to the port wine stain birthmark on her face. She says the "Embrace You" social experiment allowed her to help others feel comfortable as they are, to see how everyone sees us differently and to understand how everyone is beautiful.