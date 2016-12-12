Radio Flyer wagons donated to Valley Children's Hospital

Patrick Jordan, 19, who has Down syndrome, welcomes visitors to his Spirit Halloween House as he shares some of his favorite animated props such as the Lurching Zombie, Creepy Caretaker and Swinging Swamp Hag.
Norah Kerr, 4, with the help of her mother, Amanda, raises money by recycling to help rescue shelter dogs. Her donations help the Fresno Humane Animal Services prepare and send adoptable dogs from Fresno to areas with fewer adoptable dogs.
Matthew Brewster, 27, of Fresno, recently received furnishings and housewares from Wings Advocacy Fresno, which helps former homeless people furnish their apartments. He says it has helped make his new apartment into a home.
Crystal Hodges spent the past four months working with 50 artists from around the world seeing how they would depict her in regard to the port wine stain birthmark on her face. She says the "Embrace You" social experiment allowed her to help others feel comfortable as they are, to see how everyone sees us differently and to understand how everyone is beautiful.
Kids and counselors talk about what makes Camp Sunshine Dreams special to them during a visit on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016 at Huntington Lake. The annual week-long summer camp is for children with cancer and their siblings.
Bounxeung Synanonh, who escaped communism, lived in a Thai refugee camp and came to the United States blind, is one of nine artists chosen for the 2016 National Endowment For The Arts National Heritage Fellowship for his artistry with the khaen, a bamboo wind instrument.