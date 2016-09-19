Engineer recalls riding the rails

Kids and counselors talk about what makes Camp Sunshine Dreams special to them during a visit on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016 at Huntington Lake. The annual week-long summer camp is for children with cancer and their siblings.
Bounxeung Synanonh, who escaped communism, lived in a Thai refugee camp and came to the United States blind, is one of nine artists chosen for the 2016 National Endowment For The Arts National Heritage Fellowship for his artistry with the khaen, a bamboo wind instrument.
Newlyweds Cynthia Kaitfors-Smith, 69, and Michael Smith, 68, both of Clovis, sing a duet together and talk about finding a second chance at love during rehearsal of New Wrinkles, an annual production by senior citizens at Fresno City College, on Thursday, May 19, 2016, in Fresno.
On the evening of March 8, 2011, the car that Shaela Warkentin was riding in was rear-ended by a drunken driver, leaving her critically injured and blind. Now 21, she reflects on the accident and how she stays positive.
Fresno Bee columnist Carmen George takes part in an interactive demonstration, Orientation and Mobility, where blindfolded participants use a white cane to guide their movements get a sense of what it is like to have no sight.