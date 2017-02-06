Krispy Kreme: Free glazed doughnut with coffee purchase

Krispy Kreme fans can get a free glazed doughnut with the purchase of a cup of coffee.
Now through Feb. 28, the wildly popular doughnut shop that opened in Fresno in December is giving away the free doughnuts as it promotes two new coffees.
Designed to pair with a doughnut, the company is introducing its new smooth and rich blends of coffee.
The smooth coffee has hints of nuts and citrus and is “lightly roasted with a subtle blend of Central and South American beans ... to produce a smooth, balanced body for easy drinking and a naturally sweet finish.”
The rich blend is “is an aromatic and flavorful medium-bodied blend of Central, African and Indo-Pacific beans, creating a lush, well-rounded flavor and satisfying finish.”
The free doughnut comes with any size coffee.
Although Krispy Kreme clearly has a huge following for its doughnuts, it remains to be seen how it does in the debate about who has the best coffee, with rivals Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonald’s often mentioned as favorites by consumers.
